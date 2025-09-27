 Indore Chappan Dukaan Tour: Tasting Dabeli, Dal Pakwan, Jini Dosa & What Not; Check Out Some Delicious Top Picks
Indore Chappan Dukaan Tour: Tasting Dabeli, Dal Pakwan, Jini Dosa & What Not; Check Out Some Delicious Top Picks

Here’s the ultimate order to explore Chappan like a local

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Complete Chappan Dukaan Tour: A Walk Through The Stalls Of 56 Dukkan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dreamland for all the foodies, Chappan Dukaan serves varieties of delicacies, starting from early morning bites to late-night munches. But the question always is: Where do you begin? Here’s the ultimate order to explore Chappan like a local:

1. Corn Chaat at ChakaChak

To commence your food walk, start off with with a plate of steaming corn chat from Chaka Chak, a tangy and 'masaaledaar' punch to your taste buds. It's a perfect mood setter for patrons to start with.

2. Dabeli at Young Tarang

If you are someone who loves a meal comprising Pav, then walk down to Young Tarang and fill your mouth with a flavourful bite of Dabeli. If you want something heavy, one can savour the taste of Pav Bhaji in Young Tarang.

3. Sabudana Vada at Vijay Chat House

Next stop, the legendary Sabudana Vada at Vijay Chaat House. Golden, crisp outside and soft inside, served with spicy chutney. It’s one of the most iconic snacks of Chappan. A perfect rain-snack that can be cherished during monsoon. It's not just a snack in Indore, it's a piece of history in the city.

4. Bhutte Ka kees

No Indore food walk is complete without Bhutte Ka Kees. Grated corn cooked with milk, ghee, and spices creates a soft, aromatic dish that is both comforting and unique. Served with garnished coriander, the dish offers a homely taste of spices, balancing sweetness.

Wrap up the day with a food stroll at Sarafa Bazaar. Try Bhutte Ka Kees, Garadu, Moong Bhajiya, and more local specialties.

5. Rabri Shikanji at Amrit Shikanji

Now you might need a drink to balance all the flavours, that's when Amrit Shikanji comes in. Instead of a punch of lemon soda, Amrit Sikanji serves a unique shikanji which is a creamy, dry-fruit-rich milk-based drink that feels more like dessert than a refresher.

6. Jini Dosa From Dosacraft

Next comes, Indore's fusion innovation of the south Indian delicacy 'Dosa'. The street-famous Jini Dosa at Dosacraft. Loaded with cheese, sauces, and a spicy filling, it’s Chappan’s fusion favorite that wins every crowd. Watching it being made is also an entertaining process, with dosa rolls sizzling on hot tawa where the cheese melts like lava.

7. Dal Pakwaan at Chappan Dukaan

Away from the main market on small stalls Hot Dal Pakwaan is served which is a must-try. A Sindhi delicacy served with crispy Pakwaan and spicy Arhar dal. The dish is then garnished with Dahi and different spices. A heartful dish in chappan that helps stay grounded after a street of flavour.

8. Kunafa at Rarish Kunafa

Finally, end your Chappan journey on a luxurious note with Kunafa. This Middle Eastern dessert, with its crisp golden crust, gooey chees and syrup drop, has become the new star of Chappan evenings. Sweet, rich, and unlike anything else on the street, it is the perfect curtain calls

A walk by the Chappan street is itself an experience, aroma mingling in the air and food admirers of all age coming around their favourite stalls. Chappan Dukkan is a ryhtm of Indore.

