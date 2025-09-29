 MP News: High Court Nixes Mandatory Covid Positive Report For Yoddha Kalyan Yojna Benefits
Court ruling supports families of Covid warriors, removes test report requirement for govt employees

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur has abolished the mandatory requirement of a Covid positive report for government employees to claim benefits under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Yoddha Kalyan Yojna. Justice Vishal Mishra passed the order.

The case concerns late Rajiv Upadhyay, Assistant Grade-3 at District Collectorate, Jabalpur. His wife, Anju Murti Upadhyay, petitioned the High Court after authorities denied her claim on grounds that Rajiv did not test positive for Covid.

Rajiv was posted in Protocol Department, working tirelessly from March 20, 2020, arranging buses and ambulances for migrant labourers during the pandemic. His continuous work caused stress and anxiety, leading to cardiac arrest while on duty. He was admitted to Disha Multi-speciality Health Care Hospital, where he passed away.

State Government had issued a circular on April 17, 2020, to grant compensation to families of Corona warriors who lost lives serving society during pandemic. District Collector recommended Rajiv’s name for aid on July 24, 2020, but claim was rejected on October 28, 2020, stating he did not fall under clause 4 of scheme.

However, authorities themselves clarified on April 23, 2020, that a positive Covid report is not mandatory if employee was serving as Covid warrior.

Advocate Sanjay Verma said, “HC clearly stated Covid positive test report is not mandatory for benefits if death occurred on duty. This judgment supports families denied benefits on technical grounds.”

