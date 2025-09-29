 MP News: Another List Of Transfers To Be Released Before Meet Of Commissioners, Collectors
MP News: Another List Of Transfers To Be Released Before Meet Of Commissioners, Collectors

The government is mulling over whether the officers should be transferred before the conference or after it

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transfer list of collectors, which was stopped because of Dussehra, may be released before the conference of commissioners and collectors.

If the list is not released before the conference, the meet will be of no use for officers who are likely to be shifted. The government is doing exercises for changes in the posting of collectors in districts and other officers.

The collectors of Indore, Barwani, and a few other districts have been changed. Now, the officers posted in some more districts may also be changed.

The government is mulling over whether the officers should be transferred before the conference or after it. There may be administrative changes in Bhopal, Dhar, Chhindwara and some other important districts.

On the other hand, the officers think the proposed transfer list should be issued before the conference. As a result, the officers will start working for the government’s priority areas immediately after assuming charge in districts.

A discussion on priority areas will be held at the conference. This is the reason that the officers feel the administrative changes should be made before the conference.

Most of the officers know who may be transferred, so they have lost interest in work in their present place of posting. They are keen to join the new places. The officers of the departments where the changes are likely to take place are also preparing for the conference.

If they are not transferred before the conference, the new officer may face problems in handling their duties in the coming days.

Officers with additional charge running home, environ, sports

The officers with additional charges are running several departments in the state. The important departments run by the officers with additional charge are home, environment, sports, MSME, and animal husbandry. The government may take a decision on some departments.

