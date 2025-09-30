 MP News: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Gwalior, Accused Arrested
MP News: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Gwalior, Accused Arrested

Accused lured the child by telling her that her brother was calling her to order cigarettes

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
MP News: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Gwalior, Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl was raped by her own uncle while she was playing in the Durga pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Naka Chandravadni, near Jhansi Road police station in the city.

According to police, the 45-year-old accused lured the child by telling her that her brother was calling her to order cigarettes.

When the child reached her uncle's place, there was no one at the house except for the accused. He then took her a room, sexually assaulted her, and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident.

Later, the incident came to light when her mother spotted blood on her clothes. Upon asking the child opened up about the entire ordeal and also revealed that she has a stomach pain since the last night but had kept silent out of fear.

Notably, the accused had misbehaved with the girl earlier as well, after which he was warned. However, on repeating his crime the family lodged a formal complaint against the accused in Jhansi Road police station.

CSP (University) Hina Khan confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law, and he has been arrested.

