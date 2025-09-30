 MP News: Five Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike On Infamous Bhind National Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Five Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike On Infamous Bhind National Highway

MP News: Five Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike On Infamous Bhind National Highway

One more tragic accident on National Highway-719

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Five Dead Amid Road Accident On Bhind's National Highway | Representational Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident on National Highway 719, known as the 'Highway of Death,' has claimed five lives including a child. The accident occurred between Etawah and Bhind.

According to police reports, Bhola Khan, a diver from Bhind, was returning from Etawah on his bike when a speeding truck struck him.

Read Also
MP News: Wildlife Lovers To Pay More As Safari & Entry Charges Hiked At Bhopal's Van Vihar, Indore's...
article-image

The collision also hit another bike carrying four people including two children. The impact was so severe that three individuals died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to the district hospital.

Phoop Police Station in-charge, Satendra Bhadauria, said that the canter truck driver fled the scene but abandoned the vehicle after a short distance. Police are actively searching for the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Teen Launches ‘Saahas’ To Promote Organ Donation Awareness
Delhi Teen Launches ‘Saahas’ To Promote Organ Donation Awareness
IND Vs PAK: Controversy Continues As Mohsin Naqvi Sets Conditions For Handing Over Asia Cup Medals To Team India; Claims Report
IND Vs PAK: Controversy Continues As Mohsin Naqvi Sets Conditions For Handing Over Asia Cup Medals To Team India; Claims Report
Karnataka Govt Announces 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Services Recruitment
Karnataka Govt Announces 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Services Recruitment
Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among Doctors And Medical Students
Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among Doctors And Medical Students
Read Also
Bhopal News: Van Vihar Bans Petrol & Diesel Vehicles From October 1; Starts Golf Cart Rides At ₹60
article-image

Bhola was appreciated in Bhind for his life-saving efforts at Gauri Sarovar. The other victims include Sunil Baghel, his wife Babita, a 4-year-old boy named Chhotu and a young girl; all four were residents of Sora village in the Phoop area.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to district hospital mortuary. The police continue their investigation to know the reasons of the accident and bring the responsible driver to justice.

National Highway 719, connecting Etawah and Gwalior, has witnessed such accidents in recent years which have raised concerns about road safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: No Helmet? No Problem! Petrol Pumps Serve Riders Helmet-Free As Rule Expires On...

Bhopal News: No Helmet? No Problem! Petrol Pumps Serve Riders Helmet-Free As Rule Expires On...

MP News: 'Unhi Beta-Betiyo Ko Entry Di Jaye…' Dhirendra Shastri Demands Only Properly Dressed...

MP News: 'Unhi Beta-Betiyo Ko Entry Di Jaye…' Dhirendra Shastri Demands Only Properly Dressed...

MP's Kuno National Park Starts Cheetah Safari From October 1; Online Booking Open; Check Details

MP's Kuno National Park Starts Cheetah Safari From October 1; Online Booking Open; Check Details

MP News: Five Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike On Infamous Bhind National Highway

MP News: Five Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike On Infamous Bhind National Highway

MP News: Wildlife Lovers To Pay More As Safari & Entry Charges Hiked At Bhopal's Van Vihar, Indore's...

MP News: Wildlife Lovers To Pay More As Safari & Entry Charges Hiked At Bhopal's Van Vihar, Indore's...