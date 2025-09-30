MP News: Five Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Bike On Infamous Bhind National Highway

MP News: Five Dead Amid Road Accident On Bhind's National Highway | Representational Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident on National Highway 719, known as the 'Highway of Death,' has claimed five lives including a child. The accident occurred between Etawah and Bhind.

According to police reports, Bhola Khan, a diver from Bhind, was returning from Etawah on his bike when a speeding truck struck him.

The collision also hit another bike carrying four people including two children. The impact was so severe that three individuals died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to the district hospital.

Phoop Police Station in-charge, Satendra Bhadauria, said that the canter truck driver fled the scene but abandoned the vehicle after a short distance. Police are actively searching for the accused.

Bhola was appreciated in Bhind for his life-saving efforts at Gauri Sarovar. The other victims include Sunil Baghel, his wife Babita, a 4-year-old boy named Chhotu and a young girl; all four were residents of Sora village in the Phoop area.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to district hospital mortuary. The police continue their investigation to know the reasons of the accident and bring the responsible driver to justice.

National Highway 719, connecting Etawah and Gwalior, has witnessed such accidents in recent years which have raised concerns about road safety.