 Bhopal News: Van Vihar Bans Petrol & Diesel Vehicles From October 1; Starts Golf Cart Rides At ₹60
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park will prohibit the entry of private petrol and diesel-run vehicles starting October 1. The ban aims to tackle air and noise pollution inside the park.

Visitors can still use private electric vehicles or explore the park on bicycles. The park authorities are also encouraging golf cart rides to enhance visitors' experience.

These will stop at every view-point for a duration of 30 seconds to 1 minute. Prices start from Rs 60 per person. The ride will be free for children below 5 years of age.

There is also a minor price revision in the entry fee at Van Vihar National Park.

article-image

24 more golf carts added, coloured biodegradable bands for visitors

Vijay Kumar, Director of Van Vihar, said the ban on private vehicles will prevent noise from horns and engines, which disturbs the wildlife and affects animal behavior.

Private vehicle owners will be asked to park outside Gate-2, and visitors can choose cycles or golf carts for their tour inside the park.

article-image

The national park has significantly expanded its fleet of 16 golf carts to 40 now, to reduce wait time and accommodate more tourists. Similarly, the park is also adding 150 new bicycles.

The visitors will also be issued coloured biodegradable bands depending on their tour category to make it easy for the operators.

Tourists are encouraged to plan their visit and check availability of golf carts or guided vehicle tours through the park authorities.

