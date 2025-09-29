 MP News: 'Thrash Vidharmi Prasad Sellers,' Says Bhopal’s Former BJP MLA Sadhvi Pragya
Former BJP Member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya Singh has called for forming groups to monitor prasad sellers near temples and take action against those she referred to as “Vidharmi”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP Member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya Singh has called for forming groups to monitor prasad sellers near temples and take action against those she referred to as “Vidharmi”.

Speaking at a Durgavahini programme in Chhola area of the state capital on Sunday, she said that if any “Vidharmi” is found selling prasad, “first he should be thrashed black and blue and then handed over to police.”

She said that such monitoring groups are necessary to ensure only the “right people” are involved in religious spaces. During her address, Sadhvi Pragya also urged every Hindu family to keep sharp-edged weapons at home, and said that girls should be trained in self-defence. She claimed that those who raised the rhetoric of “saffron terrorism” have already been given a befitting reply.

While speaking on the issue of ‘Love Jihad’, she alleged that those involved in it are not motivated by love, as “love is not taught in their generation.” Instead, she claimed they are driven by “atrocities, lust and such feelings.”

She urged people not to assign odd jobs like light fitting, driving and similar work to people she described as “Vidharmi”.

