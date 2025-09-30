 MP News: 8-Year-Old Raped By 45-Year-Old Uncle In Gwalior; Lured Her From Durga Pandal
MP News: 8-Year-Old Raped By 45-Year-Old Uncle In Gwalior; Lured Her From Durga Pandal

The girl was playing in a Durga pandal when the acccused took her home on some pretext

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped and threatened by her 45-year-old uncle in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The girl was playing at a Durga pandal when he approached her, saying it was time to leave for home.

According to Jhansi road police station, an FIR was filed on Monday late night and the accused was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Cryingly, the girl reached home. Her mother noticed blood stains on her clothes and asked her the reason.Initially, she hesitated, but after some time the little girl narrated the entire ordeal.

Her family took her to the police station and filed an FIR.

Police have taken action against the accused, and he was taken into custody soon after the FIR was filed by the victim's family.

