MP News: 8-Year-Old Raped By 45-Year-Old Uncle In Gwalior; Lured Her From Durga Pandal

MP News: 14-Year-Old Threatened And Raped By Friend In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped and threatened by her 45-year-old uncle in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The girl was playing at a Durga pandal when he approached her, saying it was time to leave for home.

According to Jhansi road police station, an FIR was filed on Monday late night and the accused was taken into custody shortly afterward.

According to the information, the girl was playing with neighborhood children at a Durga pandal about 50 meters away from her home when her 45-year-old uncle arrived. He asked her to go home, instead of going to her own house the girl went to her accused uncle's house.

Meanwhile, the man came up from behind, took off her clothes and allegedly assaulted her. After committing the crime, the accused threatened to kill the minor.

Cryingly, the girl reached home. Her mother noticed blood stains on her clothes and asked her the reason.Initially, she hesitated, but after some time the little girl narrated the entire ordeal.

Her family took her to the police station and filed an FIR.

Police have taken action against the accused, and he was taken into custody soon after the FIR was filed by the victim's family.