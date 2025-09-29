Bhopal News: Ahead Of CMRS Visit, Metro Officials Completing Station Work |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The metro officials are trying to finish the remaining work of three incomplete Metro stations before the next visit of Commissioner, Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). The inspection of stations by CMRS is likely in the first or second week of October.

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said that the date for the next visit of the CMRS was yet to be received but it was believed he may arrive in the first or second week of next month. In the meantime, whatever shortcomings were pointed out by him in his first visit regarding Metro depot and train operation had almost been resolved.

There are eight Metro stations in the priority corridor and of these, three do not have two entry and exit gates which is compulsory for operation of Metro trains. Currently they have only one entry and exit gate.

A Metro official said that two or three days after the CMRS visit, the Metro project was likely to receive the approval for commercial operation of trains.

Govt may opt to roll out Metro train prior to or on Diwali

The buzz is that the state government wants to give the gift of Metro trains to Bhopalites prior to or on Diwali, as this would be the best time to roll out the Metro train for the public.

“As soon as the Metro project receives the approval for commercial run, we will inform the state government and will ask when to chug out the Metro train for public transportation,” said an official of the Metro Rail Corporation.