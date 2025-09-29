MP News: Senior Congress Leader Arun Yadav’s Post Raises Eyebrows, Patwari Calls It ‘Lesson For All’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social media post by Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and senior party leader Arun Yadav has left political circles abuzz with chatter of factionalism in the party.

While the state party chief, Jitu Patwari, has sought to brush it off as a lesson for all leaders, Yadav’s outburst comes after several similar comments by other party leaders.

The tweet on Yadav’s X account, posted Sunday evening, said, “Ideological and superficial struggle for the party and its ideology is the need of the hour. It is impossible to combat toxic ideologies through speeches and statements alone.”

पार्टी एवं पार्टी की विचारधारा के लिए वैचारिक और सतही संघर्ष आज समय की मांग है सिर्फ भाषणों एवं बयानों से जहरीली विचारधाराओं से संघर्ष कर पाना नामुमकिन है, सभी को साथ रख कर अपनी विचारधारा को लेकर समन्वय और एकजुटता से हम संघर्ष करेंगे, तभी प्रदेश में हमारी सरकार बनाने का सपना… — Arun Subhashchandra Yadav (@MPArunYadav) September 28, 2025

Calling for unity within, it went on to add, “We will fight with everyone, with coordination and unity, based on our ideology. Only then will our dream of forming a government in the state come true. If we adopt even one percent of the courage and honesty with which our leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting, the path of struggle will become easier in Madhya Pradesh.”

By Monday, the post had gone viral, raising the spectre of resentment within the state unit. Recently, CWC member Kamleshwar Patel had warned the state Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary and PCC president Patwari over factionalism.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh has also repeatedly stated that the organisation's chief should take everyone along.

Meanwhile, responding to the post, Patwari said that the leader had raised the issue in good faith. He said it was a lesson for all the Congress leaders to come together on one platform and fight unitedly for the party. Everyone must work for the party's interest, he said.