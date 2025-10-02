MP: Woman Returning Home After Playing Garba Hit By Vehicle In Jabalpur; Traffic Cop’s Heroic Gesture Wins Heart; VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@nedricknews

Jabalpur: A heartwarming video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. A young woman was seriously injured in a road accident while returning home after playing Garba. Despite the seriousness of the situation, no one initially came forward to help her.

At that moment, Traffic Constable Jitendra Dubey showed courage and proptness by lifting the injured woman onto his shoulders and rushing her to a nearby private hospital.

According to a report by India Today, the woman was struck by a vehicle near Janaki Raman College during late-night Navratri celebrations. She sustained serious leg injuries and was unable to walk.

The video shows Constable Jitendra Dubey carrying the woman on his shoulders and running quickly towards the hospital. The video shows another woman also accompanying. The video is from late Sunday night.

There were heavy crowds and traffic due to the festival and it could have taken time for an ambulance to arrive at the scene. In such circumstances, Constable Dubey, without waiting for an ambulance, took the initiative to carry the woman to the hospital himself.

His prompt action ensured that she received timely medical treatment. The video has since gone viral on social media.

“Our staff are always instructed to be prepared to assist citizens whenever incidents occur.” He further said that constables on duty are expected to stay alert and proactive. “Constables are expected to remain self-motivated and provide assistance whenever needed. Traffic and police staff remain on duty day and night and are available on site to resolve any problem,” a police officer was qouted as saying by India Today.