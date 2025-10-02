VIDEO: 'Ramayana And Mahabharata’s Villains Still Exist Today In New Forms,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, October 2: Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath said that forces seeking to divide society and threaten security have existed in every era. Yet, through the strength of Sanatan unity, they have always been defeated.

The villains of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, he said, still exist today in new names and forms, working to divide society. Every follower of Sanatan Dharma must remain vigilant against such people.

पावन पर्व विजयादशमी के अवसर पर गोरखपुर में प्रभु श्री राम, माता जानकी व भगवान श्री लक्ष्मण के प्रतीक स्वरूपों का पूजन-अर्चन... https://t.co/cOiSp1i28R — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 2, 2025

Address At Vijayadashami Festival

On Thursday evening, during the Vijayadashami festival, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering during the Rajtilak of Lord Shri Ram, organized by the Shri Shri Ramlila Samiti, Aryanagar, at Mansarovar Ramlila Maidan.

Extending greetings and his wishes on the occasion, the CM said that although the names may have changed, the evil characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata still exist in new forms. Even today, society faces people like Shurpanakha, Tadaka, Khar-Dushan, Maricha, and Subahu.

Warning Against Divisive Forces

The Chief Minister remarked that those dividing society in the name of casteism, untouchability, and discrimination must have been allies of Tadaka, Maricha, and Shurpanakha in their previous births.

Likewise, those threatening the safety of daughters and traders, he said, were likely disciples of Duryodhana and Dushasana in past lives. He urged that society must remain vigilant against such people.

Significance Of Vijayadashami

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Vijayadashami signifies the triumph over Ravana—symbol of unrighteousness, injustice, and oppression—and the proclamation of Ramrajya by Lord Shri Ram.

He stressed that the ideals of Ramrajya remain relevant across all ages and circumstances. As an expression of gratitude to Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, Sanatanis burn effigies of Ravana and honour Lord Ram with reverence, he noted.

Relevance Of Ram’s Ideals

The Chief Minister recalled that Maharshi Valmiki, when guiding humanity through his pen, found in Shri Ram the very embodiment of Dharma itself. “Every aspect of Dharma resides in Ram, who lives in every breath of Sanatanis,” he said.

Citing the popularity of the Ramayana serial, Yogi Adityanath said that in the 1990s, despite limited communication channels, it reached over 660 million viewers and became a household name. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, its re-telecast once again became the most-watched show, underscoring the timeless inspiration of Ram’s life.

Lord Ram’s Eternal Inspiration

Pointing to the massive gathering, CM Yogi said it is yet another testimony that through every occasion and event, Lord Ram continues to convey messages that inspire positive change in people’s lives.

Strength Of Sanatan Dharma

The Chief Minister said that devotion toward Ram and Krishna provides new energy to act even in adverse circumstances. This very energy is the strength of Sanatan Dharma. He stated that the war between Ram and Ravan was not only seen in Treta Yuga, but can be seen in every era. The struggle against demonic forces is eternal, and the strength born out of this struggle becomes the basis of capability and development.

The Chief Minister said that Sanatan Dharma is not just a method of worship; rather, it is a guarantee for the welfare of every living being and the protection of the entire creation. To live by the laws of nature, we must keep our faith firm in Sanatan Dharma.

Criticism Of Those Denying Heritage

The Chief Minister took aim at those who, he said, do not take pride in India’s heritage. “When in power, they questioned the very existence of Ram and Krishna and even conspired against Sanatan Dharma,” he remarked.

Praise For PM Modi’s Leadership

He underlined that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the past 11 years have marked a transformative journey that has elevated the pride of every Indian.

“This coordination of development and heritage is a true reflection of Ramrajya,” he said, adding that in this period, every poor family has received a roof over their head, while highways, expressways, metros, and airports have given citizens world-class facilities.

India’s Global Rise

Calling the work of the last 11 years extraordinary and commendable, CM Yogi said this journey embodies the vision of a new India—one that compels the world to acknowledge its strength.

“India today is not a follower but a nation that others are compelled to follow. By the end of this financial year, India will achieve the milestone of becoming the world’s third-largest economy,” he asserted.

Also Watch:

Dignitaries Present At Event

On this occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, Jagadguru Swami Santoshacharya Satua Baba from Kashi, Chief Priest of Gorakhnath Temple Yogi Kamalnath, Kalibari Mahant Ravindradas, MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Vipin Singh, Pradeep Shukla, BJP Metropolitan Coordinator Rajesh Gupta, Ramlila Samiti General Secretary Pushpdant Jain, Manish Agrawal, Deep Agrawal, Rajeev Ranjan Agrawal, Sudhir Jain, and others were present.