 VIDEO: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Launches ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ Campaign, Alleges Voters Marked Dead By ECI
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee launched the ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ campaign in South 24 Parganas, alleging the Election Commission wrongly marked living voters as dead under SIR. He accused the BJP of curbing voting rights and vowed to improve TMC’s 2021 election performance.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Banerjee Launches ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ Campaign, Alleges Voters Marked Dead by ECI |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday had started ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ (Bengal will win again) campaign from Baruipur at south 24 parganas ahead of Assembly election this year.

“I will make three ghosts walk on the ramp. You can see there are 2 gentlemen and a lady. Can you all see Monirul Islam Molla, Harikrishna Giri and Maya Das? These gentlemen belong from Metiabruz assembly constituency and the lady from Kakdwip assembly constituency. All these people have been declared dead by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In this district, there are 24 people who are alive and have been shown dead by ECI. To stop the people from voting, these people have been marked as dead in the name of SIR,” said Banerjee.

Speaking about his meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer at the national capital, the TMC Diamond Harbor MP mentioned, “The day before yesterday, we visited ECI’s office in Delhi. I asked Gyanesh Kumar to publish the list of Bangladeshi whose names have been deleted. He couldn’t do it. Instead he was raising his finger towards me. I have promised to increase the vote percentage and seats of TMC in comparison to 2021. In 2021, we won 214 seats. We will have to win at least one more seat this time.”

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, Banerjee alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to take away voting rights of the people.

“Today the people of Bengal can understand why we called BJP Bangla-Birodhi and zamindars. BJP has not only stopped funds for developmental works in Bengal but have also brought SIR to take away the fundamental rights of the poor people of Bengal. They have brought SIR, and people will vote against them,” stated Banerjee.

