TMC Elections 2026: Thane Municipal Corporation Activates 330 CCTV Cameras To Monitor Polling, Strong Rooms And Sensitive Locations

CCTV cameras installed across Thane monitor strong rooms, polling stations and election offices ahead of the civic elections | File Photo

Thane, Jan 01: In view of the upcoming elections, a total of 330 CCTV cameras have been activated so far to keep a close watch on the offices of election officers, strong rooms, EVM commissioning locations, material distribution locations, sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations, counting locations, main strong rooms, check posts and other critical points within the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation, to maintain transparency and security in the election process. Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao stated that more cameras will be installed as required.

Nodal officer appointed for CCTV monitoring

All work related to CCTV cameras installed for the election process is being carried out as per the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode. Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi has been appointed as the nodal officer for overseeing the CCTV arrangements.

Nearly 300 cameras installed across wards

Cameras have been installed in ward-wise strong rooms and Election Returning Officer (RO) offices, including the Majiwada-Manpada ward office and New Horizon School, Hiranandani Estate strong room (52), Vartaknagar (43), Lokmanyanagar (31), Wagle ITI (25), Naupada-Kopri office and Thane College strong room (26), Uthalsar (24), Kalwa ward office and Sahyadri School strong room, Mumbra (26–31 wards) (21), Mumbra (30–32 wards) (19), Diva (27–28 wards) (17) and Diva (29–33 wards) (25). A total of 295 cameras are currently operational at these locations.

CCTV coverage at special locations

Apart from this, 30 cameras have been installed at special points, including the main strong room at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan next to Bethany Hospital, the main ward-wise material distribution centre at Town Hall, with one camera at the distribution centre, two cameras at the Modela check post naka and two cameras at the Srinagar check post naka. With these additions, the total number of operational CCTV cameras has reached 330.

Special arrangements for EVM safety

Special arrangements have been made in each ward for the safety of EVM machines kept in strong rooms. Separate user IDs and passwords have been provided to the Election Returning Officer and Assistant Election Returning Officer to directly monitor the cameras in the strong rooms. The entire system is being monitored by Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi.

Surveyors and engineers appointed

A total of 11 surveyors from the Town Planning Department of Thane Municipal Corporation have been appointed office-wise for 11 Election Returning Officers to continuously monitor the CCTV cameras installed during the election process and to facilitate installation and operation of new cameras by the contractor as required.

Executive Engineer Waman Sakhdev, Executive Engineer Shashikant Salunkhe, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi, and Deputy Engineer Atul Bhole have also been appointed to assist in supervising the technical system.

Also Watch:

Command centre to enable live monitoring

In addition, a main command centre will be operationalised at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters, where live streaming from the various CCTV cameras installed so far can be viewed.

Due to these comprehensive measures, the election process will be more secure, transparent and reliable, Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/