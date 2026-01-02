Bihar Unveils Master Plan To Boost Sports Infrastructure

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: Bihar government has chalked out a comprehensive master plan to strengthen sports infrastructure and identify young talents for improving the prospects of the state in the national and international sports events.

Under the plan, state government is developing modern sports complexes in all divisions of the state as multi-sports stadiums, indoor stadiums, and synthetic tracks are also being constructed in major cities like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Darbhanga, informed Director General cum CEO of Bihar State Sports Authority, Raveendran Sankaran.

In 2026, state sports department's priority includes providing proper training and facilities to sportspersons. For this purpose, 64 Eklavya sports centres will be made fully operational. These centers will play a crucial role in extending sports facilities to every village.Talents identified through the Mashal programme will now be provided with systematic training and guidance. Under its long-term vision, Bihar has set the target of ensuring its strong presence at the 2036 Olympics under the Developed India 2047 initiative.

The government is also establishing special centers of excellence for locally popular sports that will now be established in every district of the state. This initiative will prove to be a major step towards bringing hidden talents from rural areas to national and international platforms.

An Asian-level sports village is being developed in Rajgir, where athletes will have access to training, accommodation, medical facilities, and recovery services all within the same complex. The state government has also taken services of former international players as well as sports experts to improve the quality of coaching and training. Agreements are being signed with foreign coaches to incorporate modern training techniques, sports science, and data analytics in the state's sports infrastructure.

The government is also focusing on developing a sports culture at the school and college levels. By 2026, the state government is planning to make sports periods mandatory in all government schools, appoint trained physical education teachers, and provide sports equipment. Under the 'One School-One Sport' model, every school will be encouraged to develop expertise in a specific sport. This will help cultivate a competitive mindset among students from an early age.