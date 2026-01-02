 'Bihar Me ₹20–25 Hazar Mein Ladkiyan Milti Hain': Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya’s Husband Sparks Controversy - VIDEO
Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya faces backlash after a video of her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu went viral, in which he claimed girls are available for marriage in Bihar for Rs 20–25 thousand. The opposition called the remark anti-women. Sahu later apologised, alleging political distortion of his words.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
article-image

Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya has landed in controversy after a video clip of her husband went viral on social media, triggering sharp criticism from opposition leaders and netizens alike. In the viral clip, BJP leader Girdhari Lal Sahu can be heard saying, “Bihar me shadi ke liye Rs 20–25 hazar mein ladkiyan milti hain” (Girls are available for marriage in Bihar for Rs 20,000–25,000).

Reacting strongly to the remark, the Congress said the statement reflects the anti-women mindset of leaders associated with the saffron party and accused the BJP of repeatedly facing controversies related to women.

Girdhari Lal Sahu is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. His wife Rekha Arya is a BJP MLA from the Someshwar Assembly constituency and a minister in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government. Sahu came under the spotlight after the video began circulating widely, with the opposition terming the remark objectionable and demanding action.

In the video, Sahu is seen interacting with a group of young men, questioning them about their marital status and suggesting that marriages could be arranged in Bihar at low cost. The clip went viral soon after surfacing online.

As the controversy escalated, Sahu issued a public apology on social media. He claimed the remark was part of a general conversation during a programme in Dolaghat and alleged that political opponents distorted his words to create a controversy. He maintained that he respects women and apologised if his comments hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Despite the apology, political sparring has intensified, with the opposition continuing to target the BJP, while the ruling party insists the issue is being unnecessarily politicised.

