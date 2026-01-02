Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO

Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident | ANI

Jaipur: Following the stone-pelting incident against the police in Chomu town a few days ago, the administration launched a major crackdown against encroachments on Friday and bulldozed the encroachments of those who were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting.

Chomu Police Station SHO Pradeep Sharma said that notices were served regarding 20 illegal slaughterhouses and 4 illegal constructions on December 29th, but the concerned individuals did not respond to the notices, nor did they present any legal documents. Looking at this, the municipal council team demolished the encroachments.

Amid the bulldozer action, the municipal officials clarified that the demolition drive is being carried out strictly under legal provisions.

Sunil Kumar Swami, Assistant Accounts Officer of the Chomu Municipal Council, said notices were issued on December 29 concerning 20 illegal slaughterhouses and four other illegal constructions. He said the parties were asked to submit valid documents or remove the structures themselves within three days. If they failed to do so, the council would move ahead with demolition and sealing under existing rules.

The action took place with the deployment of a heavy police force in the area. Many houses in the locality were found locked during the drive. At a few locations where residents were present, people chose not to speak to the media.

Regarding the action, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa posted on X, “A strong message to those who tamper with law and order! The bulldozer action taken by the Bhajanlal government against anti-social elements who spread unrest and disrupted peace in Chomu clearly shows that no one is above the law. There will be no compromise on peace, security, and good governance in Rajasthan. Immediate and strict action against those who indulge in rioting, violence, and damage to public property is the government's firm commitment.”

Notably, the law and order situation deteriorated in Chomu town after tensions arose on the morning of December 26, as the police had to use force at midnight to remove alleged encroachment outside a mosque. The police action led to stone-pelting. The crowd attacked the police, and some police officers got injured.

Following the stone-pelting incident, police detained around 110 people for questioning. They have arrested 19 accused so far, and their interrogation has revealed the names of at least 15 more suspects who are currently absconding.

Police are also examining video footage from the night of the violence to identify more individuals involved. Authorities have not ruled out outsider involvement and said they are investigating to determine the roles and motives of any outsiders.