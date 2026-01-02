After Bihu & Jhumur, Guwahati To host Grand Bodo's Bagurumba Spectacle On January 17; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Preparations Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Guwahati: In a grand cultural celebration marking Shilpi Divas—the death anniversary of Assamese cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala—over 10,000 artists will come together to perform the traditional Bagurumba dance at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Sarusajai on January 17.

The mega cultural event, to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being envisioned as another landmark celebration of Assam’s rich heritage, following the success of earlier mass cultural showcases such as Bihu Binandini and Jhumair Binandini.

On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, visited the Sarusajai Sports Complex to review preparations and assess logistical readiness. The Chief Minister chaired a detailed review meeting with officials, stressing the need for precision, discipline and seamless coordination to ensure the smooth execution of the historic performance.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah outlined the structured training and rehearsal schedule for the event. He said that master trainers, or Oja trainers, will undergo specialised training on January 4, 5 and 6. From January 8 to 10, these trainers will travel across 23 districts of Assam to train participating artists using a standardized video module.

Following district-level training, all performers will assemble in Guwahati on January 11 for the final phase. Full-scale rehearsals will take place at the Sarusajai stadium from January 12 to 15, with January 16 reserved for final corrections and technical fine-tuning.

On the evening of January 17, thousands of Bodo dancers—accompanied by traditional instruments such as the Kham, Sifung, and Serja—will perform in unison, creating a visual and cultural spectacle celebrating the spirit of Assam and the legacy of Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy, OSD and Joint Secretary to the Cultural Minister Rajib Thapa, Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Chandra Das, and other senior officials involved in the event’s planning and execution.

The upcoming Bagurumba performance is expected to be one of the largest cultural gatherings in the state’s history, reaffirming Assam’s commitment to preserving and celebrating its indigenous traditions on a national stag