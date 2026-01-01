First-Ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Run Between Guwahati And Howrah, PM Modi To Flag Off Service

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday extended New Year greetings to officials at a meeting held at Rail Bhawan and announced that the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will operate between Guwahati in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal. |

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday extended New Year greetings to officials at a meeting held at Rail Bhawan and announced that the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will operate between Guwahati in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal.

Trials and certification completed, inauguration expected this month

The minister stated that the trial runs, testing, and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train have been successfully completed, clearing the way for its introduction into passenger service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the inaugural service later this month, he said.

Calling it a landmark development, Vaishnaw said the introduction of the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train marks a significant milestone for Indian Railways and the country’s rail passengers, particularly for long-distance overnight travel. He also noted that 2026 will be a year of major reforms for Indian Railways, with several passenger-centric initiatives lined up.

The first Vande Bharat sleeper train will run from Guwahati to Kolkata.



The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will comprise 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches, and one first-class AC coach, with a total passenger capacity of approximately 823 passengers.

Advanced bogie design and improved interiors

According to the minister, the train features a completely new bogie design with advanced suspension, taking design and performance parameters to a higher level. The interiors, berths, and ladders have been ergonomically designed, with enhanced safety and security measures incorporated throughout.

Designed to offer a comfortable, safe, and premium travel experience, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is intended for overnight journeys. Its timetable will be structured to ensure evening departures and early morning arrivals, improving convenience for passengers.

Officials said the new service aims to redefine long-distance rail travel by combining speed, comfort, and modern safety features, further strengthening Indian Railways’ passenger offerings.

Key Features of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train:

Semi-high-speed train with a design speed of up to 180 kmph

Ergonomically designed berths with enhanced cushioning for improved comfort

Automatic doors with vestibules to ensure smooth and safe passenger movement

Superior suspension system for enhanced ride comfort and reduced noise levels

Equipped with KAVACH, the indigenous train collision avoidance system

Advanced disinfectant technology to maintain high standards of hygiene

Modern driver cab with advanced controls and integrated safety systems

Aerodynamic exterior design with automatic exterior passenger doors

Special facilities for Divyangjan passengers

Emergency talk-back system enabling direct communication with the Train Manager or Loco Pilot

CCTV surveillance in all coaches for enhanced passenger security

Aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems installed in electrical cabinets and lavatories.