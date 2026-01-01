Assam Leads Nation In New Criminal Laws Implementation While Accelerating Jobs, Welfare And Healthcare Reforms: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: ANI

Guwahati, January 1: Highlighting sweeping reforms in policing, welfare delivery and public services, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has emerged as a national leader in implementing the three new criminal laws while simultaneously accelerating employment generation and social security measures.

Sharp fall in crime reporting attributed to better policing and deterrence

Addressing a press interaction programme in Guwahati, Sarma said Assam currently ranks first in the country in the implementation of the new criminal justice framework. “Crime reporting has reduced significantly. In 2021, more than 1.33 lakh complaints were registered, whereas this year the figure has come down to around 43,748,” he said, attributing the decline to better policing and stronger deterrence.

The Chief Minister noted a sharp improvement in investigation and prosecution outcomes. “Charge-sheeting has risen to 81 per cent, which means 81 out of every 100 cases are now reaching the courts. The conviction rate has improved from just 6 per cent in 2021 to 26.38 per cent today,” Sarma said, adding that Assam is steadily narrowing the gap with the national average conviction rate of 35 per cent.

On the government’s intensified anti-drug campaign, Sarma said narcotics worth nearly ₹2,900 crore have been seized across the state over the past five years. He also spoke about action against illegal immigration, stating that nearly 2,000 foreign nationals have been identified and pushed back. “From now on, we will ensure pushback within a week of identification,” he asserted.

Government jobs and self-employment drive reaches historic scale

Turning to employment, the Chief Minister said the government has already provided 1.46 lakh government jobs, with the figure expected to cross 1.5 lakh soon. “We are moving rapidly towards our target of two lakh jobs,” he said, calling it an unprecedented recruitment drive in Assam’s history. In parallel, around one lakh youths have been supported with loans to start self-employment ventures without bank mortgage requirements.

Orunudoi

Sarma also highlighted the scale of the state’s welfare outreach under flagship schemes. Under the Orunodoi scheme, more than 38 lakh beneficiaries will receive ₹8,000 each directly into their bank accounts in February. He clarified that the scheme will pause during March and April and resume again in May.

He said 32 lakh women have benefited under the Mahila Udyamita scheme, while nearly 70 lakh people have received essential food items including rice, masur dal and sugar. Free college admission has been extended to 3.9 lakh students, land rights granted to three lakh people under Mission Basundhara, and 26 lakh families provided cashless medical treatment. The Chief Minister said initiatives like Nijut Maina reflect the government’s focus on transformative social change.

On agriculture, Sarma said the state’s paddy procurement has risen sharply, signalling parallel growth in the agro-economy alongside industrialisation. “Last year, we procured 8.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, compared to just two lakh metric tonnes in 2021—an increase of around 80 per cent,” he said.

Proton therapy machine

In healthcare, Sarma announced a major boost to cancer treatment facilities. Of the 14 planned cancer hospitals in the state, nine are already functional. The government is also procuring advanced radiotherapy equipment and has floated tenders for a ₹500-crore proton therapy machine. “Assam will be the first state in the country to have proton therapy in a government hospital,” he said, describing it as a precision-based treatment currently available only in a few private institutions in India.

The Chief Minister also unveiled Babu Asoni, a new financial assistance scheme for students pursuing higher education. Under the scheme, postgraduate students will receive ₹2,000 per month and undergraduate students ₹1,000 per month, provided the annual parental income is up to ₹4 lakh. The scheme is set to roll out from February and aims to reduce dropout rates and ease the financial burden on students from economically weaker families.

Action on tea garden owners

On land rights for tea garden workers, Sarma issued a strong message to tea estate owners, warning that incentives worth ₹150 crore would be withdrawn if they fail to cooperate with the government in land acquisition for allotting land to workers. “We are getting a poor response from some quarters. I urge them to cooperate in the larger interest of the workers,” he said.

Concluding his address, Sarma highlighted broader governance milestones, including the passage of 156 legislations, adoption of 40 new policies, and 2,589 cabinet decisions. He also noted that Assam achieved zero rhino poaching in 2025, recorded rare wildlife sightings, and significantly reduced school dropout rates.

“Assam today is firmly on the path of growth, justice and inclusive development,” the Chief Minister said.