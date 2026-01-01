Assam News: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Special Prosecutor, Fast-Track Court To Expedite Zubeen Garg Case

Left: Himanta Biswa Sarma Right: Zubeen Garg | ANI

Guwahati, January 1: In a decisive move aimed at ensuring swift and transparent justice, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a set of legal measures to fast-track the case involving popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, a matter that has stirred strong public sentiment across the state.

Special public prosecutor to be appointed from January 12

Addressing the issue, Sarma said the state government will appoint a special public prosecutor from January 12, dedicated exclusively to handling the case and expediting court proceedings.

“We want this matter to move forward without delay,” the Chief Minister said, stressing that the government is treating the case with utmost seriousness.

He added that discussions are already underway with senior criminal lawyers to take up the responsibility, signalling the government’s intent to ensure strong and competent legal representation.

Move to seek special court for time-bound justice

To further speed up the process, Sarma said the Assam government will approach the High Court seeking the constitution of a special court to hear the case. “Our objective is clear—to ensure justice is delivered in a time-bound, fair and transparent manner,” he said.

Government acknowledges public sentiment

Acknowledging the deep emotional connection people have with the singer and the widespread public attention the case has received, the Chief Minister said the government is mindful of public sentiment.

“We understand the feelings of the people and the importance of maintaining trust in the justice system,” he noted.

Focus on due process, not influencing outcome

Sarma reiterated that the government’s intervention is not about influencing outcomes, but about ensuring due process is followed efficiently.

“Justice delayed erodes public confidence. Our effort is to strengthen faith in the rule of law while ensuring fairness to all concerned,” he said.

The announcement is expected to reassure the public that the state is committed to accountability and timely justice in cases that resonate deeply with society.

