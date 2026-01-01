 BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Signals Return To Active Politics After Meeting Union HM Amit Shah And Bengal Chief Samik Bhattacharya
"I was always with my party. I will do everything that party will ask me to do. If my party tells me to contest the Assembly elections, I am even ready for that. Not just the state president, whichever leader asks me to attend their rallies I am ready for the same. But if we have to reach out to 294 constituencies all leaders cannot be at one place always," said Ghosh.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh | X @ANI

Kolkata: A day after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sidelined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh held a meeting with party’s state president Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday at BJP party office in Salt Lake.

Ghosh says he is ready to follow any role assigned by the party

After the meeting, Ghosh while talking to the media declared that he will attend a public rally of the state president On January 13.



Notably, Ghosh was sidelined after he had attended the inauguration of Jagannath temple in Digha on April 30 and also met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Asked whether visiting the temple led to the crisis to which the former BJP MP and state president said, “I go for morning walk at a place which I had heard Durga Angan will be set up. Then I heard that the venue has shifted due to some litigation. There are several temples and mosques we need to address to the needs of the common people.”

article-image

Clarifies controversy over Jagannath temple visit and Mamata Banerjee meeting

Ghosh is widely credited as the architect of the BJP’s organisational rise in West Bengal. During his tenure as state president, the party expanded and emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC however, sounds confident of winning back the state.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister and national BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Kolkata to attend a programme organized by the doctors. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya had sent a request to Nadda’s office appealing for a closed-door meeting with state BJP leaders.

