Assam Emerges As India’s Fastest-Growing State Economy, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Outlines Growth, Reforms And Global Outreach

Guwahati, January 1: Assam has recorded the fastest economic growth among all Indian states over the last five years, with its economy expanding by 45 per cent between 2020 and 2025—well above the national average of 29 per cent—Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Assam to debut at World Economic Forum in Davos this month

Assam for the first time along with Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh will participate at World Economic Forum to be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 18 this year. CM Sarma will present Assam scenarios among global leaders.

Addressing a New Year interaction programme, “Natun Dinor Alap,” at the State Guest House in Koinadhara, Sarma said the Reserve Bank of India has recognised Assam as the country’s fastest-growing state economy during this period. “This growth clearly shows that Assam is steadily moving towards a ‘Viksit Assam’,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rose sharply over the last five years, while the state’s per capita income increased by 54 per cent—from ₹1,03,371 in 2021 to ₹1,59,185 currently. State revenue collection also grew by 53 per cent in the same period, reflecting improved fiscal performance.

Sarma announced that Assam will become the first state in India to constitute the 8th State Pay Commission, calling it a landmark step for employee welfare and progressive governance.

Crime rates fall as conviction and charge-sheeting improve

Highlighting improvements in law and order, the Chief Minister stated that the number of registered criminal cases has fallen dramatically, from 1,33,239 in 2021 to 43,748 in recent years. During the same period, charge-sheet filing by police increased by 91 per cent, while the conviction rate rose from 6 per cent in 2021 to 26.38 per cent, nearing the national average of 35 per cent.

He also pointed to the government’s aggressive crackdown on narcotics, stating that drugs worth over ₹3,000 crore have been seized across Assam in the last five years. On illegal immigration, Sarma said nearly 2,000 foreign nationals have been pushed back recently, and the state has decided to deport individuals declared foreigners by Foreigners’ Tribunals within a week.

On infrastructure, the Chief Minister outlined major projects transforming the state’s connectivity. Four new bridges over the Brahmaputra are underway after the Dhola–Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges, including the Jorhat–Majuli, Palashbari–Sualkuchi, Guwahati–North Guwahati, and the Dhubri–Phulbari bridge—the latter set to be India’s longest. The Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge is expected to open in February, while other major bridges are targeted for completion by 2027.

Ring road, elevated corridor and underwater tunnel planned

Sarma said the Guwahati Ring Road project has begun, along with a new bridge between Narengi and Kuruwa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon lay the foundation stone of a 34.45-km elevated corridor in Guwahati, estimated at ₹6,957 crore. Land acquisition for the project has already been completed.

Among the most ambitious proposals is a twin-tube underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh, including a railway link. The ₹20,000-crore project, approved by the Ministry of Finance and awaiting Union Cabinet clearance, will reduce travel distance from 240 km to just 35 km.

Expansion of medical colleges and modern healthcare infrastructure

In healthcare and education, Sarma announced that 14 medical colleges are already functional, with another set to open in Bongaigaon this year. A new ₹2,200-crore modern hospital will replace the old GMCH in Guwahati under an ADB-backed project.

The Chief Minister emphasised Assam’s emergence as an investment destination, citing large-scale projects such as the Tata semiconductor unit, a ₹28,000-crore expansion at Numaligarh Refinery, gas grid projects, power plants, methanol and urea units, and renewable energy initiatives.

“Assam is now being seen as a hub of opportunity,” Sarma said, adding that he will represent the state at the World Economic Forum’s 2026 meeting in Davos. “This is just the beginning of a new economic chapter for Assam.”