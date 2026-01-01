Who Is Khokon Das? Hindu Businessman Set On Fire In Bangladesh, Survives Brutal Mob Attack By Jumping Into Pond | VIDEO

Hindu businessman Khokon Das survives a brutal mob attack in Bangladesh after being set on fire | X - @AshwiniSahaya

A 50-year-old Hindu businessman, Khokon Das, narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by a mob, stabbed, beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh’s Shariatpur district on December 31, in what is being described as the latest attack on a religious minority in the country.

Attacked While Returning Home From Medical Shop

According to local accounts, Das was returning home after closing his medical shop in Keurbhanga Bazar when he was intercepted near the Tiloi area around 9 pm.

The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, stabbing him in the lower abdomen and hitting him on the head. They then doused him with petrol and set him ablaze.

Medieval barbarity, attempted murder of Khokon Das, a minority under Damudya police station in Shariatpur district of Bangladesh.

We want punishment for the perpetrators of this incident. pic.twitter.com/2ZSuPFwj6q — Shamol Das (@ShamolDas139786) January 1, 2026

Survives By Jumping Into Nearby Pond

Das survived the attack by jumping into a nearby pond, which extinguished the flames. His condition later worsened, and he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

His wife said he was a “simple man” with no enmity with anyone. “I don’t know who did this. We need justice. My husband did not harm anyone,” she said.

🚨 BREAKING | Minority Violence



Another horrific attack on a Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

In Damudya, Shariatpur, businessman Khokon Chandra Das was stabbed, doused with petrol, and set on fire while returning home from his shop.

He survived by jumping into a nearby pond and… pic.twitter.com/IPYbDw01RF — World News (@World_Breaking_) January 1, 2026

Fourth Reported Attack On Hindus In Two Weeks

The incident marks the fourth reported attack on a Hindu in Bangladesh in the past two weeks. On December 24, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union.

Earlier, on December 18, 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was killed in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh following false blasphemy accusations. His body was reportedly hung from a tree and set on fire.

These incidents have raised concerns among human rights groups over what they describe as escalating violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Diplomatic tensions and political reactions

India has expressed “grave concern” over what it called “unremitting hostility” towards minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, and said it is closely monitoring developments.

Bangladesh Rejects Allegations Of Systematic Persecution

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the criticism, calling India’s remarks “incorrect, exaggerated, and misleading,” and accused certain quarters of portraying isolated criminal incidents as systematic persecution.

Political Reactions Amid Diplomatic Strain

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted earlier, accused the Yunus-led interim government of failing to protect minorities and allowing extremists to operate with impunity.

The attack on Khokon Das comes amid strained India-Bangladesh relations following the formation of the interim government, with minority safety emerging as a major point of contention between the two neighbours.