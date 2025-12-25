'No Wonder Mamata Opposes CAA': BJP Slams West Bengal CM After Another Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh

Amrit Mandal | X

Kolkata: After the news of another Hindu man being lynched in Bangladesh, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday slammed Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Taking to X, the BJP’s state unit said, “Another Hindu has been lynched in Bangladesh. No wonder Mamata Banerjee opposes the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus facing persecution in Bangladesh, and also opposes the SIR, which would remove her Bangladeshi and Rohingya vote bank.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mandal, also known as Samrat, who was beaten to death by a mob in Pangsha, Rajbari. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night.

Mandal was assaulted around 11 pm at Hosaindanga Old Market in Pangsha Upazila and was declared dead shortly after the attack.

According to police, Mandal was allegedly accused of extortion by local residents before the situation escalated into mob violence. Police said Amrit Mandal was listed in their records as a local gang leader, referred to as “Samrat Bahini.” He was a resident of Hosaindanga village.

At around 11 pm on Wednesday, Samrat and some other members of his gang allegedly went to the house of a villager, Shahidul Islam, to extort money. The villager's family members began shouting that the gang members were robbers and other villagers managed to catch hold of Samrat, who was beaten to death, while most other gang members managed to flee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Samrat had reportedly fled the country after Sheikh Hasina's ouster last year and had returned to his village, Hosendanga in Kalimohor union, recently.

The killing comes just days after another mob lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. On December 18, factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, after being accused of blasphemy. Following his death, the mob tied his body to a tree and set it on fire.

Read Also Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Lynched Days After Dipu Chandra Das

Bangladesh is currently experiencing a wave of violence and attacks targeting religious minorities.