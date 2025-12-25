 Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Lynched Days After Dipu Chandra Das
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Lynched Days After Dipu Chandra Das

Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Lynched Days After Dipu Chandra Das

Days after Dipu Chandra Das, another Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mandal, who was beaten to death by a mob in Pangsha, Rajbari.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Amrit Mandal | X

Dhaka: Days after Dipu Chandra Das, another Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mandal, who was beaten to death by a mob in Pangsha, Rajbari.

 (This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Lynched Days After Dipu Chandra Das

Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Lynched Days After Dipu Chandra Das

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Son of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Returns After 17 Years oF Self-Exile...

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Son of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Returns After 17 Years oF Self-Exile...

Bangladesh Unrest: After 17 Years Of Self-Exile, BNP's Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman Enters...

Bangladesh Unrest: After 17 Years Of Self-Exile, BNP's Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman Enters...

Indian-Origin Man In Canada Dies After Waiting In Hospital Emergency Room For 8 Hours; Management...

Indian-Origin Man In Canada Dies After Waiting In Hospital Emergency Room For 8 Hours; Management...

Pentagon Flags China's Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh As 'Core Interest'

Pentagon Flags China's Claim Over Arunachal Pradesh As 'Core Interest'