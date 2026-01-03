IMD Warns Of Intensifying Cold, Fog Grips Large Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

ANI

Weather conditions across Uttar Pradesh have taken a sharp turn, with biting cold returning after the weakening of a western disturbance. The resurgence of cold northwesterly winds has led to a significant drop in both day and night temperatures, intensifying cold conditions across large parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong cold winds blowing at speeds of 10–15 km per hour, combined with persistent fog, have increased the chill factor even in areas that briefly received sunlight. Residents across urban and rural regions reported severe cold throughout the day on Friday, with reduced visibility affecting early morning movement.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for dense fog in 34 districts, particularly across eastern, southern, and Terai regions of the state. In addition, a cold day warning has been issued for eight districts, including the state capital Lucknow, where daytime temperatures are expected to remain unusually low. IMD officials stated that temperatures across Uttar Pradesh are likely to decline further over the next three days. Both maximum and minimum temperatures may fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, as cold winds from the Himalayan region continue to dominate weather patterns.

On Friday, Barabanki and Hardoi recorded the lowest minimum temperature, dropping to around 6 degrees Celsius, making them the coldest locations in the state. Meanwhile, Bareilly reported the coldest daytime temperature at 13.3 degrees Celsius, reflecting the severity of the cold wave.

Dense fog reduced visibility to near zero in several districts, including Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, and Amethi, causing disruption to road and rail movement during early hours. Meteorological officials have advised commuters to exercise caution, especially during morning and late-night travel.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Atul Kumar Singh said that the weakening of the western disturbance has allowed cold winds to strengthen, leading to a steady fall in nighttime temperatures. He added that cold day conditions may persist in parts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh if cloud cover and fog continue.

The IMD has urged district administrations to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and homeless residents, as cold conditions are expected to intensify further in the coming days.

Schools closed till 5th January, Many accidents reported

Severe cold wave and dense fog have paralyzed Uttar Pradesh, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend school closures for all boards up to Class 12 until January 5, 2026. The extreme weather has caused immense logistical disruptions, highlighted by an Air India flight from Delhi that had to circle Lucknow 17 times before diverting back due to zero visibility at the airport. Across the state, over 100 trains are significantly delayed and numerous flights have been cancelled, while tragic fatalities have been reported due to the hazardous conditions. In Etawah, a driver was burnt alive after his truck collided with another vehicle in thick fog, and in Firozabad, two men died of suffocation while sleeping in a generator room to escape the chill.