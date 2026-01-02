'What The Hell Is Happening In Ahmedabad?' Citizen Complains Of High AQI Due To Commonwealth Games Construction

The Reddit user shared an image showing thick smog blanketing parts of Ahmedabad during a morning commute. Describing their experience, the user wrote, “I have sinus issues from the past three days. I get a weird taste in my throat, every morning I can barely breathe… my eyes are burning so much.” The post noted that the city’s AQI had crossed 200, placing it in the poor category and making outdoor exposure risky.

The user also linked the situation to ongoing construction work across the city, saying, “Due to Commonwealth, everywhere construction is going on. People are just breaking what’s already built, ‘vikas nahi rukna chahiye’… we are the most polluted country and we should be proud that at least kisi mein toh first hai.”

Netizens react

The post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing similar experiences and expressing frustration. One commenter wrote, “Feeling good that people are getting aware what’s happening wrong in this government.”

Another user directly blamed political priorities, saying, “Still somehow they’ll not blame the govt. Most are blinded by hate towards other communities and chose RW govt which supports polluting industries.”

However, not all responses focused solely on governance. A user attempted to contextualize the issue, commenting, “Tell me you don’t know anything about pollution. Mere bhai har cheez mein BJP-Congress nahi aati hai.” The user explained that winds from the Thar Desert, stagnant air conditions, and increased construction activity together have trapped pollutants in the city.

Ahmedabad AQI worsening day by day

Data trends show that Ahmedabad’s AQI has been deteriorating steadily, especially during winter when low wind speeds prevent dispersion of pollutants. Several areas routinely report AQI levels between 150 and 250, raising long-term health concerns.

Air pollution poses a serious risk to children, whose lungs are still developing. Doctors warn that prolonged exposure can lead to asthma, frequent infections, reduced lung capacity, and impaired cognitive development. Adults may experience chronic sinus issues, eye irritation, fatigue, and cardiovascular stress.