MP News: Man Caught In Hilarious Conversation With Snake In Chhatarpur; Video Viral | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While most of the people have Ophidiophobia (fear of snakes), a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur was seen ‘chit-chatting’ with a snake while warming himself near a fire.

What was even more interesting, is that the snake appeared to be listening to the man as it shook its hood looking towards him. Amusingly, he asked the snake to not bite, instead of running for life!

The unique incident came to fore through a video, which is doing rounds on social media on Friday.

Watch the video here:

In the video, a man can be seen calmly sitting near a fire with a black cobra beside him. The cobra is also seen with its hood spread, sitting close to the fire, while the man talks to it in a humorous and friendly manner.

He can be heard asking the snake to stay calm and not bite, saying that it was found roaming near the road and was rescued before it could be harmed.

The man also asks the cobra if it is facing any problem and tells it to relax and enjoy the warmth of the fire.

The video has caught attention as the snake appears to move its hood as if responding to the man’s words.

The unusual interaction has amazed social media users, making the video widely shared and discussed.