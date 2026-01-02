 Couple Involved In Obscene Act In Delhi–Meerut RRTS Set To Be Engaged, Wedding Likely In A Week, Claims Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCouple Involved In Obscene Act In Delhi–Meerut RRTS Set To Be Engaged, Wedding Likely In A Week, Claims Report

Couple Involved In Obscene Act In Delhi–Meerut RRTS Set To Be Engaged, Wedding Likely In A Week, Claims Report

A new update has emerged in the Delhi–Meerut RRTS viral video case. The student couple allegedly seen engaging in inappropriate behaviour inside a Namo Bharat rapid train in Ghaziabad has now been formally engaged by their families. Sources said the wedding date has also been fixed, with the marriage expected to take place within a week.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Screenshot of the viral CCTV clip from the Delhi–Meerut RRTS allegedly shows a couple engaging in an intimate act inside a moving train | X/@rabishpost

A fresh development has come to foray in the case of a viral video allegedly showing a couple engaging in intimate acts inside a Delhi–Meerut RRTS train. According to a report in Hindi news portal, News 24 , the couple seen in the footage has now been formally engaged, and their wedding date has been fixed, with the marriage expected to take place within a week.

The Couple's Viral Video

The video, recorded on November 24, showed the couple allegedly kissing and later covering themselves with a sheet while travelling on the Namo Bharat Rapid Train between Modinagar and Meerut. The clip, widely circulated on social media, raised concerns over public indecency inside a moving train, especially as other passengers were present in the coach.

In the widely shared footage, the couple is seen kissing and later covering themselves with a sheet, allegedly to engage in sexual activity between Modinagar and Meerut stations, despite the presence of other passengers. Minutes later, the two are seated in their respective place casually chatting.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates
Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates
'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It
Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It
Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock Surge
Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock Surge

Authorities Launch Investigation

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the video’s virality prompted the Uttar Pradesh Police and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to launch an inquiry. Authorities are attempting to identify the individuals involved and assess possible privacy violations related to the sharing of internal surveillance footage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What The Hell Is Happening In Ahmedabad?' Citizen Complains Of High AQI Due To Commonwealth Games...

'What The Hell Is Happening In Ahmedabad?' Citizen Complains Of High AQI Due To Commonwealth Games...

'Bihar Me ₹20–25 Hazar Mein Ladkiyan Milti Hain': Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya’s Husband...

'Bihar Me ₹20–25 Hazar Mein Ladkiyan Milti Hain': Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya’s Husband...

'Kal Ko Agar Main Bengal Mein Jaun..': Amrtisar GPO Staffer Confronted By Local Defends Himself For...

'Kal Ko Agar Main Bengal Mein Jaun..': Amrtisar GPO Staffer Confronted By Local Defends Himself For...

Noida New Year Chaos: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Alto Car Roof On Dhurandhar Movie Song, Strip;...

Noida New Year Chaos: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Alto Car Roof On Dhurandhar Movie Song, Strip;...

Couple Involved In Obscene Act In Delhi–Meerut RRTS Set To Be Engaged, Wedding Likely In A Week,...

Couple Involved In Obscene Act In Delhi–Meerut RRTS Set To Be Engaged, Wedding Likely In A Week,...