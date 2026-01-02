Couple Involved In Obscene Act In Delhi–Meerut RRTS Set To Be Engaged, Wedding Likely In A Week, Claims Report

Screenshot of the viral CCTV clip from the Delhi–Meerut RRTS allegedly shows a couple engaging in an intimate act inside a moving train | X/@rabishpost

A fresh development has come to foray in the case of a viral video allegedly showing a couple engaging in intimate acts inside a Delhi–Meerut RRTS train. According to a report in Hindi news portal, News 24 , the couple seen in the footage has now been formally engaged, and their wedding date has been fixed, with the marriage expected to take place within a week.

The Couple's Viral Video

The video, recorded on November 24, showed the couple allegedly kissing and later covering themselves with a sheet while travelling on the Namo Bharat Rapid Train between Modinagar and Meerut. The clip, widely circulated on social media, raised concerns over public indecency inside a moving train, especially as other passengers were present in the coach.

Authorities Launch Investigation

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the video’s virality prompted the Uttar Pradesh Police and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to launch an inquiry. Authorities are attempting to identify the individuals involved and assess possible privacy violations related to the sharing of internal surveillance footage.