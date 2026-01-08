UP Strengthens Electronics Hub Status With Four Projects Cleared Under ECMS Phase 3 |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has further consolidated its position in India’s electronics manufacturing landscape with the approval of four projects under the third phase of the Central Government’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). A total of 22 projects have been cleared across 11 states under Phase 3 of the scheme, aimed at strengthening domestic component manufacturing and reducing import dependence.

According to official estimates, the approved projects are expected to attract investments worth ₹41,863 crore at the national level and generate around 33,791 direct jobs. Uttar Pradesh is set to gain a significant share of these benefits, particularly in terms of industrial investment and employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

The state’s participation in ECMS Phase 3 builds on policy initiatives such as the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy, 2017, and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy, 2025. These policies have focused on improving ease of doing business, creating sector-specific incentives, and developing supporting infrastructure for electronics and high-tech manufacturing.

Uttar Pradesh has already emerged as the country’s largest mobile phone manufacturing hub, contributing more than 55 per cent of India’s smartphone production and around 50–60 per cent of mobile component output. The newly approved ECMS units are expected to further strengthen the electronics supply chain through the local manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs), display modules, lithium-ion cells, and other critical components.

Officials said the projects will support the growth of mobile handset and IT hardware manufacturing while also encouraging high-value component production within the state. This is expected to reduce reliance on imports and enhance domestic value addition in the electronics sector. Currently, over 200 companies operate in Uttar Pradesh under the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM)segment.

These include mobile phone manufacturers such as Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Lava, Haier, and LG, along with component makers like Holitech, Transsion, Jahwa, Sunwoda, and Samkwang.

With ECMS Phase 3 approvals, Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness further expansion of its electronics manufacturing ecosystem, reinforcing its role in India’s broader industrial and self-reliance goals.