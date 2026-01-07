UP CM Yogi Adityanath Releases 'Prarambhik Uttar Bharat Aur Iske Sikke' In Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will release the book ‘Prarambhik Uttar Bharat Aur Iske Sikke’ on Thursday. The programme will be held at the Chief Minister’s official residence located at 5, Kalidas Marg at 6.30 pm.

The book has been authored by Devendra Handa and translated by Manish Verma. The collection has been compiled by the Hinduja Foundation.

The book has the distinction of discussing and illustrating the largest number of indigenous early historical coins of North India.

It presents the impact of numismatics on history, culture, art, iconography, metallurgy, technology, trade and trade routes, migration of people, and related aspects in North India during the early historical period.