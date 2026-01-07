Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Electronics Manufacturing Hub Under CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly consolidating its position as one of India’s leading industrial states. This progress is reflected in the recent approval of 22 projects under the third phase of the Central Government’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which includes four proposals from Uttar Pradesh.

The state is among 11 states selected under the scheme, which is expected to attract an investment of ₹41,863 crore and generate 33,791 direct jobs nationwide, delivering significant benefits to Uttar Pradesh’s economy and youth.

In recent years, the CM Yogi government has consistently strengthened the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem. Policies such as the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy, 2017, and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy, 2025, have helped build strong investor confidence.

Backed by improved law and order, transparent governance, and upgraded infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a preferred destination for electronics and high-tech manufacturing.

The state has already established itself as India’s largest mobile manufacturing hub, accounting for over 55% of smartphone production and 50–60% of mobile components. The ECMS-supported units will further reinforce the electronics supply chain and reduce import dependence through the manufacture of PCBs, display modules, lithium-ion cells, and other critical components. These projects will strengthen the mobile and IT hardware sectors while expanding high-value manufacturing in the state.

Driven by the vision of a self-reliant India, the CM Yogi government has created a comprehensive support framework for investors. This proactive approach has encouraged major national and global brands to invest in Uttar Pradesh, and the ECMS approvals further underline growing confidence in the state’s industrial potential.

At present, more than 200 companies in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector operate in Uttar Pradesh. These include leading brands such as Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Lava, Haier, and LG, along with key component manufacturers like Holitech, Transsion, Jahwa, Sunwoda, and Samkwang, all of which have established their presence in the state.