 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Mission Karmayogi Progress, Outlines Future Action Plan
Tuesday, January 06, 2026
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of the progress achieved so far and the upcoming action plan under ‘Mission Karmayogi’ in a high-level meeting. The meeting involved in-depth discussions on mission implementation, training infrastructure, status of digital platforms, and capacity-building initiatives across various departments. During the meeting, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, S. Radha Chauhan, presented a comprehensive roadmap on the implementation status of the mission in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that ‘Mission Karmayogi’ is a transformative initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at developing capable human resources rooted in Indian cultural values while embracing a global outlook. He said the mission is playing a decisive role in making governance more responsive, accountable, and result-oriented to meet future challenges.

The Chief Minister was informed that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Mission Karmayogi targets capacity building of over 30 million civil servants at the central level, nearly 220 million personnel across states, and around **50 million functionaries in Urban

