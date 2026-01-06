UP CM Yogi Adityanath Praises VB-G RAM G Act After First Cabinet Meet Of 2026, Targets Congress & INDIA Bloc

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed a press conference after the first cabinet meeting of 2026, strongly backing the VB-G RAM G Act and crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called a transformative step towards strengthening the rural economy, ensuring transparency and guaranteeing employment.

The chief minister said the new law would become the foundation of a “Viksit Bharat” and claimed it would usher in a new era of accountability and dignity for rural workers.

“Congress and the INDIA alliance are raising questions on this important law. Instead of welcoming a step taken in the national interest, for labourers, farmers and village development, they are openly defending their old corrupt practices,” Adityanath said.

Explaining the features of the Act, he said it aimed to ensure a transparent process, create and guarantee employment, and build durable assets in rural areas, leading to growth in rural infrastructure.

“This law will lay the foundation of a developed India. The goal of a developed India can be achieved only when states are developed, and states can be developed only when our basic unit, the village, is developed,” he said.

He added that strengthening the rural economy, making farmers self-reliant and ensuring social security and respect for workers were essential to fulfilling the vision of a developed nation. “I welcome this Act and, on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I thank the Prime Minister from the heart,” he said.

Adityanath alleged that earlier governments had “looted the rights of workers” and that people were troubled by widespread corruption. “There were complaints of corruption in every district. Now workers will be paid on time. Attendance will not be a mere formality. This will prove to be a milestone and will empower the rural economy,” he said.

The chief minister said the Act gives a legal guarantee by integrating technology into implementation. He listed biometric attendance, geo-tagging, satellite imagery and real-time mobile app monitoring as part of the system. He said even digital record storage would be used to strengthen oversight.

“Through direct digital payments via DBT, money will be transferred straight into the workers’ accounts. The game of siphoning money using fake names is now permanently over,” he said, targeting the Samajwadi Party and referring to alleged irregularities in MGNREGA during its tenure. He claimed investigations were still ongoing into what he described as large-scale scams.

Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari also welcomed the initiative, saying the Modi government’s Viksit Bharat G RAM G scheme was aimed at the welfare of the poor. “Over time, the Modi government has been working at the grassroots to meet the changing needs of society,” he said.