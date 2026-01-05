 Canadian Hindu Chambers Delegation Meets CM Yogi Adityanath, Eyes Investments In UP's MSME, Tourism & Hospitality
PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Lucknow: A delegation of the Canadian Hindu Chambers of Commerce on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed interest in investing in the state's MSME, religious tourism and hospitality sectors.

According to an official statement, welcoming the 24-member delegation led by Founder President Naresh Kumar Chawda, the chief minister assured them of all possible support from his government. The chief minister stressed the need to promote new initiatives in trade, technology and tourism in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, and said Uttar Pradesh offers immense potential with strong security, good governance and a favourable investment climate.

Adityanath highlighted initiatives such as the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme, which has strengthened traditional enterprises and supported nearly 9.6 million MSME units, benefiting around 25 million families. He said that Chinese products have disappeared from local markets, and ODOP items are now branded and presented as official gifts.

The chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh ranks among the top states in economic contribution and has received investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit, with projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore already underway. He also underlined rapid infrastructure growth, improved connectivity, expanding airport network and emerging sectors such as data centres, logistics and advanced technologies.

Chawda said the 'Invest India, Invest Canada' initiative will be organised on three occasions in Canada in 2026, with two events focused on Uttar Pradesh. He said the Chambers will work in the state in MSMEs, religious tourism and hospitality, and also plan initiatives such as healthcare and senior citizen facilities.

