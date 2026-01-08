Trust Over Fear: 26 Maoists Surrender In Sukma, Major Boost To Anti-Naxal Drive In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | ANI

Raipur: A major success has been achieved in the direction of eliminating Naxalism in the Bastar division. In Sukma district, 26 hardcore Maoists carrying a total bounty of Rs 64 lakh have surrendered and returned to the mainstream, including seven women.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that this is not merely an achievement on the security front, but a victory of human trust and dialogue.

He said that in line with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the firm resolve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the balanced security strategy and sensitive rehabilitation policy implemented in Chhattisgarh are now yielding visible results. The “Poona Margham – Revival by Rehabilitation” campaign has rekindled hope in the lives of those youths who had once strayed into the web of Naxalism.

The continuous establishment of security camps, expansion of basic facilities such as roads, electricity, education and healthcare, and the direct reach of governance to remote areas have begun to transform Bastar. Today, it is not fear but the voice of trust that resonates across Bastar.

Welcoming all the surrendered Maoists, CM Sai said that the doors of the government are always open for those who renounce violence. They will be provided a dignified life, security and opportunities for a better future.

The CM further said that a permanent solution to the Naxal problem lies in the triad of security, development and trust. Appealing to the remaining Maoist cadres to return to the mainstream, he urged them to choose the path of peace, family and progress. The state government will extend full support in their rehabilitation and reintegration.

CM Sai said that in Bastar today situation has been improved by taking decisive steps towards peace, and with every surrender, the resolve for a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh is growing stronger.