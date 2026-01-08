 Trust Over Fear: 26 Maoists Surrender In Sukma, Major Boost To Anti-Naxal Drive In Chhattisgarh's Bastar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTrust Over Fear: 26 Maoists Surrender In Sukma, Major Boost To Anti-Naxal Drive In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Trust Over Fear: 26 Maoists Surrender In Sukma, Major Boost To Anti-Naxal Drive In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Twenty-six hardcore Maoists carrying a combined bounty of ₹64 lakh surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, marking a major success against Naxalism in Bastar. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the development reflects trust and dialogue, not just security action. He credited the state’s rehabilitation policy and outreach programmes for bringing extremists back to the mainstream.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 01:32 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | ANI

Raipur: A major success has been achieved in the direction of eliminating Naxalism in the Bastar division. In Sukma district, 26 hardcore Maoists carrying a total bounty of Rs 64 lakh have surrendered and returned to the mainstream, including seven women.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that this is not merely an achievement on the security front, but a victory of human trust and dialogue.

He said that in line with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the firm resolve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the balanced security strategy and sensitive rehabilitation policy implemented in Chhattisgarh are now yielding visible results. The “Poona Margham – Revival by Rehabilitation” campaign has rekindled hope in the lives of those youths who had once strayed into the web of Naxalism.

The continuous establishment of security camps, expansion of basic facilities such as roads, electricity, education and healthcare, and the direct reach of governance to remote areas have begun to transform Bastar. Today, it is not fear but the voice of trust that resonates across Bastar.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fire Tragedy: Two Killed In Blaze At Tex Centre Chandivali, Andheri East As Fire Brigade Battles Smoke-Filled Offices
Mumbai Fire Tragedy: Two Killed In Blaze At Tex Centre Chandivali, Andheri East As Fire Brigade Battles Smoke-Filled Offices
BMC Elections 2026: United Christian Front Urges Community To Support Christian Candidates Across Mumbai Wards
BMC Elections 2026: United Christian Front Urges Community To Support Christian Candidates Across Mumbai Wards
RLDA Pushes Ahead With Auction Of Three Prime Mumbai Land Parcels, Bandra East Plot Valued At ₹5,365 Crore
RLDA Pushes Ahead With Auction Of Three Prime Mumbai Land Parcels, Bandra East Plot Valued At ₹5,365 Crore
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Deploys 148 Flying Squads, 181 Surveillance Teams To Enforce Model Code
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Deploys 148 Flying Squads, 181 Surveillance Teams To Enforce Model Code

Welcoming all the surrendered Maoists, CM Sai said that the doors of the government are always open for those who renounce violence. They will be provided a dignified life, security and opportunities for a better future.

Read Also
PM Modi 'Not That Happy With Me' Because They Are Paying A Lot Of Tariffs: US President Donald Trump...
article-image

The CM further said that a permanent solution to the Naxal problem lies in the triad of security, development and trust. Appealing to the remaining Maoist cadres to return to the mainstream, he urged them to choose the path of peace, family and progress. The state government will extend full support in their rehabilitation and reintegration.

CM Sai said that in Bastar today situation has been improved by taking decisive steps towards peace, and with every surrender, the resolve for a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh is growing stronger.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Strengthens Electronics Hub Status With Four Projects Cleared Under ECMS Phase 3

UP Strengthens Electronics Hub Status With Four Projects Cleared Under ECMS Phase 3

Madras High Court Reserves Order On CBFC Clearance For Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

Madras High Court Reserves Order On CBFC Clearance For Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

Trust Over Fear: 26 Maoists Surrender In Sukma, Major Boost To Anti-Naxal Drive In Chhattisgarh's...

Trust Over Fear: 26 Maoists Surrender In Sukma, Major Boost To Anti-Naxal Drive In Chhattisgarh's...

Chhattisgarh News: Neeraj Jalota Takes Charge As NTPC Western Region-II Head

Chhattisgarh News: Neeraj Jalota Takes Charge As NTPC Western Region-II Head

West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Rescues 2 Bengal Migrant Workers Jailed Illegally In...

West Bengal News: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Rescues 2 Bengal Migrant Workers Jailed Illegally In...