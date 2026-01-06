 PM Modi 'Not That Happy With Me' Because They Are Paying A Lot Of Tariffs: US President Donald Trump | VIDEO
US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not that happy” due to US tariffs on India’s Russian oil purchases. Speaking at a House GOP retreat, Trump added that India has reduced oil imports from Russia and highlighted the long-pending Apache helicopter deal, stating that 68 helicopters will now be supplied as the US addresses the five-year delay.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
US President Donald Trump | Carlos Barria

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that "Prime Minister Modi came to see me, 'Sir, may I see you please'. Yes." "I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia," Trump said.

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump also said that India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.

"We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

