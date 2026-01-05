US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Using Lethal Force On Protesters, Vows Strong US Response | X

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned Iran against using violence to suppress protests, saying the United States is closely monitoring the situation and would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities begin killing civilians.

Aboard Air Force One on his way back to the White House from Mar-a-Lago, Trump was asked about reports of protesters being killed in Iran and his earlier comments that the US was “locked and loaded.”

“We’ll take a look,” Trump said. “We’re watching it very closely.”

Trump drew a clear line around the use of lethal force by Iranian authorities. “If they start killing people as they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” he said.

The president did not specify what form a US response might take, nor did he outline any immediate military or economic measures. Notably, the US has deployed considerable military asset in the region.

Trump’s comments in response to a question, however, underscored that Washington is actively tracking developments inside Iran and considering its options. But he gave no timeline or trigger point. “We’re watching it very closely,” he reiterated.

The comments came amid broader remarks by Trump linking instability in several regions to US national security concerns. Throughout the Air Force One exchange, Trump repeatedly framed unrest, drug trafficking, and authoritarian violence as interconnected threats that require decisive responses.

While Trump did not draw direct comparisons during his Iran remarks, his warning followed strong language directed at Venezuela, Cuba, and other countries he described as destabilising forces in their regions.

Trump has previously accused Iran of violently suppressing dissent during past waves of protests and has used economic sanctions and military deterrence as pressure tools. In this exchange, he stopped short of announcing new measures, instead emphasising vigilance and readiness.

“If they start killing people,” Trump said, repeating the condition under which US action could follow.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)