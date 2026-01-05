 US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Using Lethal Force On Protesters, Vows Strong US Response
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS President Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Using Lethal Force On Protesters, Vows Strong US Response

US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Using Lethal Force On Protesters, Vows Strong US Response

US President Donald Trump warned Iran against using lethal force to suppress protests, saying Washington is closely monitoring the situation. He said the US would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities begin killing civilians but did not specify any action or timeline. Trump stressed vigilance amid broader concerns over regional instability and security.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Using Lethal Force On Protesters, Vows Strong US Response | X

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned Iran against using violence to suppress protests, saying the United States is closely monitoring the situation and would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities begin killing civilians.

Aboard Air Force One on his way back to the White House from Mar-a-Lago, Trump was asked about reports of protesters being killed in Iran and his earlier comments that the US was “locked and loaded.”

“We’ll take a look,” Trump said. “We’re watching it very closely.”

Trump drew a clear line around the use of lethal force by Iranian authorities. “If they start killing people as they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Dashavatar Becomes First Marathi Film To Enter The Oscar Contention List
Dashavatar Becomes First Marathi Film To Enter The Oscar Contention List
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power Dominates Elections,’ Says MPCC Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | VIDEO
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power Dominates Elections,’ Says MPCC Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | VIDEO
'Shut The F*** Up': Tempers Flare As Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Get Into Heated Exchange During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; Video 
'Shut The F*** Up': Tempers Flare As Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Get Into Heated Exchange During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; Video 
Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit
Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit
Read Also
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On...
article-image

The president did not specify what form a US response might take, nor did he outline any immediate military or economic measures. Notably, the US has deployed considerable military asset in the region.

Trump’s comments in response to a question, however, underscored that Washington is actively tracking developments inside Iran and considering its options. But he gave no timeline or trigger point. “We’re watching it very closely,” he reiterated.

The comments came amid broader remarks by Trump linking instability in several regions to US national security concerns. Throughout the Air Force One exchange, Trump repeatedly framed unrest, drug trafficking, and authoritarian violence as interconnected threats that require decisive responses.

Read Also
'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues...
article-image

While Trump did not draw direct comparisons during his Iran remarks, his warning followed strong language directed at Venezuela, Cuba, and other countries he described as destabilising forces in their regions.

Trump has previously accused Iran of violently suppressing dissent during past waves of protests and has used economic sanctions and military deterrence as pressure tools. In this exchange, he stopped short of announcing new measures, instead emphasising vigilance and readiness.

“If they start killing people,” Trump said, repeating the condition under which US action could follow.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Using Lethal Force On Protesters, Vows Strong US...

US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Against Using Lethal Force On Protesters, Vows Strong US...

US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory

US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On...

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On...

'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues...

'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues...

'Sounds Good To Me,' Says US President Donald Trump As He Indicates Possible Action Against Colombia

'Sounds Good To Me,' Says US President Donald Trump As He Indicates Possible Action Against Colombia