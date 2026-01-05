 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On Earth’ Prison
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On Earth’ Prison

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On Earth’ Prison

Located within sight of the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, often called a “hell on earth,”is where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is being held. The troubled federal jail has housed high-profile inmates, faced safety concerns, power outages and violence.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
X

Located within sight of the Statue of Liberty, a jail in Brooklyn, described as a “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy,” is where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is being held. Maduro is being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a jail widely regarded as one of the most troubled federal facilities in the United States.

Some judges have previously refused to send inmates there because of concerns over safety and living conditions. The jail has housed high-profile inmates, including music stars R. Kelly and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Maduro Not First Former President To Be Imprisoned At MDC

Maduro is not the first former president to be imprisoned at MDC Brooklyn. Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, was held there while on trial for drug-trafficking charges. He was later convicted and sentenced to 45 years in prison before being pardoned and released by US President Donald Trump in December.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers
Mumbai: 2 Men Duped Of ₹20,000 Each After Being Threatened By Alleged Dating App Scammers
Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory

The MDC, which opened in the early 1990s, currently houses around 1,300 inmates. Current inmates include Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García, a co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel, and Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Read Also
'Total Access To US Or Face Fate Worse Than Maduro': Donald Trump warns Venezuela's Acting President...
article-image

Earlier in 2024, two prisoners were killed by fellow inmates, and several jail workers were charged with accepting bribes or providing contraband. In 2019, a power outage left inmates without heat or electricity for a week during the winter.

However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons says conditions have improved in recent years. It has added correctional and medical staff, fixed hundreds of maintenance issues, and upgraded electrical, plumbing, food-service and heating systems.

While detained, Maduro may meet familiar people if he is allowed out of isolation. These include former Venezuelan spy chief Hugo Carvajal and alleged Tren de Aragua gang member Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, who was arrested in New York on firearms charges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory

US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On...

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On...

'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues...

'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues...

'Sounds Good To Me,' Says US President Donald Trump As He Indicates Possible Action Against Colombia

'Sounds Good To Me,' Says US President Donald Trump As He Indicates Possible Action Against Colombia

'History Will Tell Who The Traitors Were,' Says Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's Son...

'History Will Tell Who The Traitors Were,' Says Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's Son...