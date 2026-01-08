Chhattisgarh News: Neeraj Jalota Takes Charge As NTPC Western Region-II Head

Neeraj Jalota |

Raipur: Neeraj Jalota has taken over the charge of Regional Executive Director of Western Region-II, NTPC Nava Raipur on Tuesday, an official communique said. In addition to this, Jalota is also holding the post of Executive Director - USSC (Unified Shared Service Centre), NTPC Nava Raipur.

A BE Mechanical Engineer from Punjab University, Jalota joined NTPC in 1988 as an Executive Trainee. To his credit, he did his M. Tech in Industrial Engineering from IIT Delhi and PG Diploma in Business Development from MDI Gurgaon. Jalota has rich and varied experience in the areas of Operation, Mechanical Maintenance & Erection, Business Development, Project Coordination, Coal Mining and Project Construction. He held several important positions in a career spanning over 37 years and worked at NTPC Badarpur, NTPC-GE JV Noida, NTPC Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining and NTPC Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining. In his illustrious career, Shri Jalota headed NTPC Kerandari Coal Mining in Jharkhand, NTPC Dulanga Coal Mining in Odisha and NTPC Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining in Jharkhand besides CEO Jhabua (a joint venture of NTPC in Madhya Pradesh).

Jalota has been leading the Unified Shared Service Centre as Executive Director-USSC at NTPC Nava Raipur for Unified Contract and Purchase functions since July 02, 2025, an official communique said.

It has been expected that NTPC Western Region-II will benefit from his rich and varied experience.