 JNU Seeks FIR After CSO Flags 'Provocative, Inflammatory' Slogans Against PM Modi & Amit Shah During Campus Event
JNU Seeks FIR After CSO Flags 'Provocative, Inflammatory' Slogans Against PM Modi & Amit Shah During Campus Event

JNU has sought an FIR after its Chief Security Officer reported that a January 5 student programme near Sabarmati Hostel turned provocative following the Supreme Court’s denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The CSO alleged students raised objectionable, inflammatory slogans, violating the JNU Code of Conduct and posing risks to campus harmony and security.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
JNU Seeks FIR After CSO Flags 'Provocative, Inflammatory' Slogans Against PM Modi & Amit Shah During Campus Event | X/ Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi: The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has submitted a report to the University Proctor regarding an incident that took place on January 5, stating that a small gathering of students turned provocative following a judicial development related to the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

According to the report, around 30-35 students were present at the spot during the programme. The CSO identified several prominent students allegedly involved in the gathering.

The report noted that while the programme initially remained peaceful, the nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly after the judicial verdict on the bail pleas. It is alleged that certain students began raising "highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans."

Terming the slogans a "direct contempt of the Honourable Supreme Court of India," the CSO stated that such actions were inconsistent with democratic dissent and violated the JNU Code of Conduct. The report further warned that the slogans could seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony, and the university's safety and security.

The CSO added that the slogans were "clearly audible, deliberate, and repeated," raising serious concerns from a security and disciplinary standpoint. The matter has now been placed before the JNU Proctor for further examination and appropriate action, officials said.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had requested the police to register an FIR against students who allegedly raised "objectionable, provocative and inflammatory slogans" outside Sabarmati Hostel on Monday night.

According to an official letter from the university's security department, the incident occurred during a program organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the violence at JNU on January 5, 2020. The program, titled "A Night of Resistance with Guerilla Dhaba," saw around 30-35 students gather outside the hostel

"I have been directed to inform you that on 5th Jan 2026, at approximately 22:00 hours, a programme was organised outside Sabarmati Hostel, Jawaharlal Nehru University, by students associated with the JNUSU, ostensibly to observe the sixth anniversary of the violence that occurred in JNU on 5 January 2020, under the title "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba."

At the time of commencement, the gathering appeared to be limited to commemorating the said anniversary. The number of students present at the spot was approximately 30-35. The prominent students identified during the programme," the letter said.

However, the nature of the gathering changed significantly after the Supreme Court's verdict, with some students raising highly objectionable and inflammatory slogans. The slogans, which were clearly audible and repeated, were deemed to be a direct contempt of the Supreme Court and a violation of the JNU Code of Conduct.

"However, during the course of the programme, after the judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly. Certain students began raising highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans. It is a direct contempt of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. The raising of such slogans is wholly inconsistent with democratic dissent, violates the JNU Code of Conduct, and has the potential to seriously disturb public order, campus harmony, and the safety and security environment of the University.", the letter stated.

The slogans raised were clearly audible, deliberate, and repeated, indicating intentional, conscious misconduct rather than any spontaneous or inadvertent expression. The act reflects a wilful disregard for institutional discipline, established norms of civil discourse, and the peaceful academic character of the University campus.", the letter further added.

The university's Chief Security Officer has requested the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj (North) police station to lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

