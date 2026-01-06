Who Is Banojyotsna Lahiri? 41-Yr-Old Girlfriend Of Jailed Ex-JNU Student Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid with Banojyotsna Lahiri | Instagram/@Banojyotsna Lahiri

After the Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid, a brief but deeply personal exchange between him and his partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri, caught public attention. Shared by Lahiri on social media, the conversation offered a rare glimpse into Khalid’s emotional state after the ruling, marked not by anger or despair, but by quiet acceptance and empathy for others.

Following the court’s decision, Lahiri posted about a private conversation she had with Khalid, revealing that he expressed genuine relief over the fact that some of the co-accused in the Delhi riots case had been granted bail. “I am really happy for the others who got bail, so relieved,” Khalid told her, according to her post.

Lahiri replied that she would come to meet him the next day for a mulaqat, or prison visit. Khalid’s response was understated yet poignant: “Good, good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai.” The words, loosely translating to “Come, come. This is life now”, reflected resignation rather than resistance, underscoring the emotional toll of prolonged incarceration.

The post did not delve into legal arguments or the merits of the case. Instead, it focused on Khalid’s emotional response, resonating with many online who viewed it as a stark reminder of the human cost of extended legal battles and years spent behind bars.

Who is Banojyotsna Lahiri?

Banojyotsna Lahiri is a researcher and the long-term partner of Syed Umar Khalid. A Jawaharlal Nehru University graduate, she is based in New Delhi. Khalid, a former JNU research scholar, was previously associated with the Democratic Students’ Union. Over the years, Lahiri has occasionally shared personal reflections during key moments in Khalid’s ongoing imprisonment, often highlighting the emotional dimension of the case rather than its legal complexities.