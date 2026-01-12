KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office Ruckus

King George’s Medical University |

Lucknow: Doctors and staff at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow have threatened to shut down outpatient departments (OPDs) on Tuesday, January 13, if an FIR is not registered against individuals who allegedly created a ruckus at the Vice Chancellor’s office on January 9. The incident occurred during a visit by Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson and BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

A joint committee representing teachers, resident doctors, nursing staff, and other employees took the decision on Monday, giving authorities a 24-hour ultimatum. They allege that despite a written complaint being filed by the Chief Proctor on the day of the incident, the local police station has not yet registered a case. Emergency services will continue to function if the strike proceeds.

KGMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Sonia Nityanand met Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday morning to brief them on the situation.

Following the meetings, she convened a discussion with the university’s staff unions but failed to convince them to call off the proposed strike. The university administration has also announced that the internal fact-finding committee formed to investigate allegations of "radical activities" and conversion has been suspended, and the Special Task Force (STF) will now probe the matter.