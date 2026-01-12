UP: Baghpat Teacher Submits Blood-Written Letter Seeking Euthanasia For Family Amid Alleged College Harassment

A teacher at a private inter college in Baghpat district has submitted a blood-written letter addressed to the President of India to the District Magistrate, seeking permission for euthanasia for herself and her family, alleging severe harassment by the college management. |

Baghpat: A teacher at a private inter college in Baghpat district has submitted a blood-written letter addressed to the President of India to the District Magistrate, seeking permission for euthanasia for herself and her family, alleging severe harassment by the college management. Nidhi Sharma, a teacher at Hazarilal Memorial Inter College in Khela village, made the dramatic appeal on Monday during a sit-in protest at the district collectorate, which was attended by several supporters and members of various organizations.

In her complaint, Sharma, a resident of Bulandshahr who was posted at the college in 2022, accused the college manager of subjecting her to continuous mental and physical harassment. She alleged that the harassment occurred both within the college campus and on the roads. Frustrated by the alleged inaction despite a prior plea for euthanasia made three days ago, she escalated her protest by writing the letter in blood. District Magistrate Asmita Lal arrived at the protest site and spoke with the teacher to hear her grievances. After listening to her allegations, the DM directed authorities to conduct an investigation into the matter. The incident has brought to light concerns regarding workplace safety and harassment in private educational institutions. Officials are currently monitoring the situation as the inquiry proceeds.