Mumbai News: Youth Allegedly Bites College Student On Neck And Ear In Antop Hill Over Minor Dispute

Mumbai: In a shocking incident stemming from a minor dispute, a youth allegedly bit a 19-year-old college student on his neck and ear, leaving him injured, at Antop Hill on January 10. The Antop Hill police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Atif Sheikh, and further investigation is underway.

Escalation After Verbal Threats

According to the FIR, the complainant, Tauqir Arif Sheikh, 19, a resident of Lalmiti Kismat Nagar, Antop Hill, lives with his family and is a college student. After college hours, he often spends time with friends at a circle in Kane Nagar. The conflict began on January 8 while Tauqeer was chatting with friends at the Kanenagar Circle, Tauqir got into a minor argument with Atif Sheikh, who is a friend of one of his acquaintances.

Physical Assault Takes Place at Night

Following the argument, Atif allegedly made several phone calls to Tauqeer, hurling abuses and threatening him with dire consequences. The situation escalated on Saturday night. Around 10:30 PM, after dropping off a relative at Sion Circle, Tauqeer returned to Kismat Nagar and met a friend. While the two were talking, Atif arrived at the spot and began shouting abuses.

When Tauqeer asked him to stop, the verbal altercation turned physical. As Tauqeer tried to defend himself from Atif’s punches, the accused allegedly leaned in and viciously bit the teenager on his neck and ear. Witnesses who tried to intervene were also allegedly threatened by the accused.

Victim Rushed to Hospital for Treatment

Bleeding from his injuries, Tauqeer reached the police station with the help of a friend. Recognizing the severity of the wounds, officers immediately rushed him to the Sion Hospital for medical treatment.

Based on the victim's statement, the Antop Hill police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

