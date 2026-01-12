 UP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals

UP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals

The Uttar Pradesh govt has dismissed 17 medical officers posted at government hospitals for negligence and misconduct. Officials said repeated complaints, unauthorised absence, rude behaviour with patients, and non-compliance with orders were verified through inspections and records. The action aims to improve accountability and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services across public hospitals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
UP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major disciplinary action in the health sector by dismissing 17 medical officers for negligence in government hospitals. The decision was taken following repeated complaints and reviews that revealed serious lapses in duty, including prolonged absence from postings, misbehaviour with patients, and non-compliance with official instructions.

According to officials, the action was approved at the senior level of the health department after multiple warnings and departmental proceedings failed to bring improvement in the conduct of the concerned doctors. The dismissed medical officers were found to be absent from duty for extended periods without authorisation, directly affecting healthcare delivery at government hospitals and community health centres.

The government stated that patient complaints regarding rude behaviour, lack of availability of doctors during duty hours, and disregard for departmental orders were taken seriously. These issues were verified through inspections, attendance records, and reports submitted by district health authorities. In several cases, doctors were found missing during surprise inspections despite being officially posted at medical facilities.

Health department officials said the move is aimed at sending a clear message that negligence in public service, especially in essential sectors like healthcare, will not be tolerated. The department has reiterated that government doctors are expected to adhere strictly to duty schedules and maintain professional conduct with patients.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Read Also
UP To Emerge As National Leader In AI-Based Healthcare, Says CM Yogi Adityanath
article-image

Also Watch:

The government has also directed senior health officials to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, including regular inspections, biometric attendance checks, and grievance redressal reviews, to prevent similar lapses in the future. District-level officeers have been instructed to ensure that vacant positions caused by the dismissals do not disrupt patient care, and alternative arrangements are made immediately.

Officials further indicated that disciplinary proceedings against other erring personnel are under review, and more action may follow if violations are detected. The government emphasised that improving the quality of healthcare services in public hospitals remains a priority, and accountability of medical staff is a key component of this effort. The latest action is part of a broader push by the UP government to enforce discipline in public services and restore public confidence in government healthcare institutions by ensuring timely and respectful medical attention for patients.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office...

KGMU Lucknow Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown On January 13 If FIR Not Registered After VC Office...

UP: Baghpat Teacher Submits Blood-Written Letter Seeking Euthanasia For Family Amid Alleged College...

UP: Baghpat Teacher Submits Blood-Written Letter Seeking Euthanasia For Family Amid Alleged College...

NBRI Scientists Develop Chemical Water Method To Tackle Air Microplastics In UP

NBRI Scientists Develop Chemical Water Method To Tackle Air Microplastics In UP

UP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals

UP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals

Punjab Police Nabs 3 From West Bengal In Kabaddi Promoter Murder Case

Punjab Police Nabs 3 From West Bengal In Kabaddi Promoter Murder Case