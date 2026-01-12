UP Govt Dismisses 17 Doctors For Negligence In Hospitals | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major disciplinary action in the health sector by dismissing 17 medical officers for negligence in government hospitals. The decision was taken following repeated complaints and reviews that revealed serious lapses in duty, including prolonged absence from postings, misbehaviour with patients, and non-compliance with official instructions.

According to officials, the action was approved at the senior level of the health department after multiple warnings and departmental proceedings failed to bring improvement in the conduct of the concerned doctors. The dismissed medical officers were found to be absent from duty for extended periods without authorisation, directly affecting healthcare delivery at government hospitals and community health centres.

The government stated that patient complaints regarding rude behaviour, lack of availability of doctors during duty hours, and disregard for departmental orders were taken seriously. These issues were verified through inspections, attendance records, and reports submitted by district health authorities. In several cases, doctors were found missing during surprise inspections despite being officially posted at medical facilities.

Health department officials said the move is aimed at sending a clear message that negligence in public service, especially in essential sectors like healthcare, will not be tolerated. The department has reiterated that government doctors are expected to adhere strictly to duty schedules and maintain professional conduct with patients.

The government has also directed senior health officials to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, including regular inspections, biometric attendance checks, and grievance redressal reviews, to prevent similar lapses in the future. District-level officeers have been instructed to ensure that vacant positions caused by the dismissals do not disrupt patient care, and alternative arrangements are made immediately.

Officials further indicated that disciplinary proceedings against other erring personnel are under review, and more action may follow if violations are detected. The government emphasised that improving the quality of healthcare services in public hospitals remains a priority, and accountability of medical staff is a key component of this effort. The latest action is part of a broader push by the UP government to enforce discipline in public services and restore public confidence in government healthcare institutions by ensuring timely and respectful medical attention for patients.