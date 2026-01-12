UP To Emerge As National Leader In AI-Based Healthcare, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Addressing the inauguration of a two-day conference on ‘AI in Transforming Healthcare’ in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that development becomes truly inclusive and the future secure when technology is guided by compassion, policy is driven by innovation, and governance rests on trust.

CM Yogi said, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful instrument to transform governance from a reactive approach to a proactive one.” He announced that under the UP AI Mission, Uttar Pradesh will be developed as a national leader in the use of AI in healthcare services.

During the inaugural session, the Chief Minister highlighted that AI can significantly enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of health policies. He added, “By enabling real-time data collection and feedback on epidemics and vector-borne diseases, AI can support informed decision-making, stronger policies, and better outcomes.”

He said, “The state government has consistently promoted technological innovation in healthcare. Key initiatives underway include a Medical Device Park, a Pharma Park, a MedTech Center of Excellence in Lucknow, an AI and Innovation-based Entrepreneurship Center in Gautam Buddha Nagar, a Center of Excellence at IIT Kanpur, and the development of Lucknow as an AI City.”

He added, “Under the UP AI Mission, projects worth approximately ₹2,000 crore will be implemented in phases over the next three years, positioning Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare in the country.”

The Chief Minister noted that over the past eleven years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, technology has brought tangible change at the grassroots across India. He added, “In Uttar Pradesh, the double-engine government has, over the last eight years, effectively leveraged modern technology to ensure last-mile delivery of policies and welfare schemes. The installation of e-POS machines in 80,000 fair price shops, the elimination of 30 lakh fake ration cards, and the successful targeting of beneficiaries have reduced complaints related to the public distribution system to zero.”

He added that 1.06 crore families are now receiving pensions for the elderly, destitute women, and persons with disabilities directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring complete transparency and delivery of benefits.

Highlighting improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister said, “The number of medical colleges in the state has increased from 40 before 2017 to 81.”

He recalled that before the COVID-19 pandemic, several districts lacked ICU facilities, oxygen plants, dialysis units, blood banks, and digital diagnostics. Today, these facilities are available across all districts, while virtual ICUs and telemedicine services, initiated during the pandemic, continue to benefit people in remote areas.

Citing the elimination of encephalitis as a major achievement, he said, “A disease which once claimed 1,200–1,500 children’s lives annually has now recorded zero deaths in the state. Uttar Pradesh has also made significant progress in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates and improving institutional deliveries. In the fight against tuberculosis, AI-based tools are being used to identify patients, monitor treatment, and map high-risk areas effectively. Beyond healthcare, AI is also being applied in policing, agriculture, education, and other sectors.”

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister stressed that AI must remain human-driven, not the other way around and maintaining this balance will be critical in the future. He expressed confidence that the conference would deliver practical solutions, pilot projects, and a time-bound action plan to strengthen healthcare delivery to the last person in the line.

The event was attended by Union Minister Jitin Prasada, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister for IT and Electronics Sunil Sharma, Minister of State Ajit Pal, NITI Aayog Member Dr. V.K. Paul, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical) Amit Kumar Ghosh, and several domain experts.