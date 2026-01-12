 Punjab Police Nabs 3 From West Bengal In Kabaddi Promoter Murder Case
HomeIndiaPunjab Police Nabs 3 From West Bengal In Kabaddi Promoter Murder Case

Punjab Police Nabs 3 From West Bengal In Kabaddi Promoter Murder Case

Punjab Police said they have arrested two shooters and an accomplice in the murder of Kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria. The accused were tracked through CCTV footage and digital footprints across several states and arrested from Howrah, West Bengal. Balachauria was shot dead during a Kabaddi tournament in SAS Nagar on December 15, 2025.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Rana Balachauria | Instagram

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested two shooters and their accomplice involved in the sensational murder of Kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria from Howrah in West Bengal.

Accused Identified, Multi-Agency Operation
Stating that the accused have been identified as Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter, a resident of Amritsar; Tarandeep Singh, of Barhewal in Ludhiana and Akashdeep, a resident of Upala in Tarn Taran, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that they were arrested with the assistance of Sikkim police, Mumbai police, West Bengal police, the Central agencies, and the local Howrah police.

Background of the Murder
It may be recalled that Balachauria was shot dead by assailants during a Kabaddi tournament at Sohana in SAS Nagar on December 15, 2025. As of now, a total of five accused have been arrested. Two accused identified as Aishdeep Singh and Davinder were arrested earlier.

Roles of the Accused
DGP Yadav said that Karan and Tarandeep are shooters, while Akashdeep, a close relative of foreign-based handler Amar Khabe Rajputa, has also been apprehended for providing shelter and logistic support to the shooters.

Punjab: AAP, Opposition Faceoff Flares Up Over Atishi Marlena's `Remark' On Sikh Gurus; Video
article-image

CCTV Analysis and Tracking
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that the Punjab police teams, through extensive CCTV footage analysis reconstructed the pre and post-offence movements of the accused.

Arrests Across Multiple States
The DIG said that following the trail of digital footprints of accused who travelled to Mumbai, Bangalore, Siliguri, Sikkim, Gangtok and Kolkata, were arrested from Howrah in West Bengal. Both the arrested shooters have a criminal background, he said.

