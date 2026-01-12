Punjab Police Nabs 3 From West Bengal In Kabaddi Promoter Murder Case

Rana Balachauria | Instagram

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested two shooters and their accomplice involved in the sensational murder of Kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria from Howrah in West Bengal.

Accused Identified, Multi-Agency Operation

Stating that the accused have been identified as Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter, a resident of Amritsar; Tarandeep Singh, of Barhewal in Ludhiana and Akashdeep, a resident of Upala in Tarn Taran, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that they were arrested with the assistance of Sikkim police, Mumbai police, West Bengal police, the Central agencies, and the local Howrah police.

Background of the Murder

It may be recalled that Balachauria was shot dead by assailants during a Kabaddi tournament at Sohana in SAS Nagar on December 15, 2025. As of now, a total of five accused have been arrested. Two accused identified as Aishdeep Singh and Davinder were arrested earlier.

Roles of the Accused

DGP Yadav said that Karan and Tarandeep are shooters, while Akashdeep, a close relative of foreign-based handler Amar Khabe Rajputa, has also been apprehended for providing shelter and logistic support to the shooters.

Also Watch:

CCTV Analysis and Tracking

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that the Punjab police teams, through extensive CCTV footage analysis reconstructed the pre and post-offence movements of the accused.

Arrests Across Multiple States

The DIG said that following the trail of digital footprints of accused who travelled to Mumbai, Bangalore, Siliguri, Sikkim, Gangtok and Kolkata, were arrested from Howrah in West Bengal. Both the arrested shooters have a criminal background, he said.