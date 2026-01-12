NBRI Scientists Develop Chemical Water Method To Tackle Air Microplastics In UP | Representational AI Image

Lucknow: Amid rising air pollution levels across Uttar Pradesh, scientists at the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, are working on an alternative method to control pollution using chemical water treatment. The research aims to reduce the impact of microplastic and nanoplastic particles, which are invisible to the naked eye but pose serious environmental and health risks.

According to NBRI scientists, micro and nanoplastics present in the air carry electrical charges that allow them to remain suspended. The research focuses on introducing larger, oppositely charged plant-based molecules into water, enabling these fine plastic particles to bind chemically. Once bonded, the particles increase in weight, settle, and can be filtered out, allowing effective separation from the environment.

NBRI officials said the institute has been conducting studies on pollution control for several years, and recent results have shown promising outcomes. They clarified that conventional water spraying has limited impact on microplastics, whereas chemically treated water helps in aggregating these particles for removal. Environmental experts noted that despite technological interventions, public participation remains critical. Reduced use of motor vehicles, a shift towards public and electric transport, and adoption of eco-friendly practices are necessary to complement scientific efforts. Plantation of trees with broad leaves, both indoors and outdoors, was also highlighted as an effective natural method to absorb pollutants.

Former environmental researchers pointed out that increasing pollution levels in several districts of Uttar Pradesh are affecting not only human health but also animals and ecosystems. Breathing difficulties, allergies, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular problems are being increasingly linked to poor air quality. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows that AQI levels in cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, and parts of Lucknow have reached unhealthy levels in recent days.

Experts stressed that pollution control cannot rely solely on government regulations or laboratory research. Collective action, including awareness, lifestyle changes, and sustained plantation drives, is essential to achieve long-term improvement in air quality across the state.